Kevin Costner's Ex Accuses Him of 'Withholding' Financial Records Amid Battle Over $400 Million

The world of celebrity divorce is no stranger to nail-biting drama, and the ongoing legal war between actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is no exception. As the couple navigates the turbulent waters of ending their 18-year marriage, new revelations have emerged, including allegations of financial non-disclosure that have further amplified the courtroom drama.

Christine Baumgartner, a 49-year-old designer, filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1, setting the stage for a complex legal battle over their substantial assets, including Costner’s estimated $400 million fortune. In a recent line of events, legal documents filed in California Court reveal that Baumgartner has accused Costner of 'withholding' crucial financial records related to his anticipated future income, specifically linked to his upcoming film series, Horizon.

The Daily Mail confirms that Baumgartner’s legal team asserts that Costner has denied sharing documents detailing his involvement in the forthcoming project, which could have a prominent impact on their child support hearings. The couple shares three children—Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13. The accusations suggest that Costner’s alleged lack of transparency could impact the amount of financial support he is expected to provide for their children.

While some of the requested materials were reportedly provided by Costner's legal team, the details about Horizon remain conspicuously absent. Costner's lawyer argued that these documents are not relevant to Baumgartner's request for child support and the subsequent calculation of Costner's gross cash flow. The courtroom showdown has now reached the issue of legal fees, with Baumgartner seeking $9,000 in reimbursement for the expenses she incurred during her search of the Horizon-related documents. The controversial nature of their dispute was further underscored when Baumgartner was awarded $129,755 per month in monthly child support in July. However, this amount is only a part of the larger financial puzzle that the couple is grappling with.

The divorce saga also delves into the realm of prenuptial agreements. Baumgartner has expressed feeling pressure to sign the prenup, which entitles her to a $1.5 million payout in the event of the marriage's termination. Her legal team contends that the circumstances surrounding the prenup's execution warrant a multi-day evidentiary hearing to determine its validity. Costner, who earned around $20 million in 2022, has argued that his income is expected to decrease significantly following his departure from the popular series Yellowstone. He contested Baumgartner's initial request for $248,000 in monthly child support, citing its impracticality given his anticipated decline in earnings.

