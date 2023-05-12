Kevin Costner's Busy Schedule Was a Major Factor in Split from Wife Christine, Say Sources

Kevin Costner’s recent divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage has left fans of the actor feeling shocked and saddened. Recent reports suggest that Baumgartner was unhappy with Costner’s busy work schedule which saw him spend long periods away from their family home in Santa Barbara. According to insiders, Costner’s revived career has been a cause of concern for his wife, who didn't want him to throw himself into another project, including his upcoming Western epic, Horizon. Kevin Costner has been busy filming the series Yellowstone in Montana and, more recently, directing his first project in 20 years, Horizon, in Utah.

As mentioned by Daily Mail, the popularity of Yellowstone coupled with his other work commitments meant that Costner was away from home a lot, adding pressure on their marriage. The source explained that Costner’s success and excitement over his new projects probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized, causing tension at home. While Costner was aware that Baumgartner was unhappy, her decision to file for divorce was still an unpleasant surprise. The Man of Steel actor and his now ex-wife, Baumgartner have three children together: Cayden Wyatt, 15; Hayes Logan, 14; and Grace Avery Costner, 12. The actor was previously married to Cindy Silva and shares three children with her: Annie, 39; Lily, 36; and Joe, 35.

He additionally shares a son, Liam Costner, with Bridget Rooney. Despite the divorce news, Costner has been keeping busy with his work. He was recently spotted hitting the golf range in St.George, simply hours after information of his divorce surfaced. He has also filed his response to the divorce, seeking joint custody of their children, and the hearing for the divorce is set for July. The divorce news comes weeks after reports about Costner’s rift with Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, with sources claiming that Sheridan developed a "God complex" which left Costner annoyed with the development of the hit Paramount Network series.

While the atmosphere on set was said to have become fraught, the show remained a ratings smash. And despite the end of Yellowstone, fans can take solace in the fact that a sequel has already been given a full-series order. Reports suggest that Matthew McConaughey could possibly join the cast, despite the fact that producers haven't yet confirmed any contributors to its new cast.

Costner's most notable films include Dances with Wolves, which he directed and starred in, The Untouchables, Bull Durham, and Field of Dreams. He also starred in the popular TV series Yellowstone. As a producer, Costner has been involved in the creation of several successful films, including The Bodyguard, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Mr. Brooks. The veteran actor has gained several awards for his work, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Overall, Kevin Costner has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and has established himself as one of the most proficient and flexible actors of his generation.