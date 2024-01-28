In the recent revelation about her tumultuous past, Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her actions on the day Hugh Hefner, her ex-boyfriend and the founder of Playboy, passed away in 2017. The former star of The Girls Next Door, alongside other Playboy mansion alumni like Crystal Hefner, Holly Madison, and Bridget Marquardt, has been shedding light on the darker side of their experiences within the Playboy franchise.

As per People, Wilkinson disclosed that mere hours after Hefner's demise, she found solace in getting high at a Sublime concert. This stark admission came with a powerful statement from Wilkinson: "Look, at the end of the day, I owe Hef nothing. I'm not going to sit here and protect him." She firmly asserted that Hefner's choices and actions were his responsibility alone, not hers. Reflecting on her time at the Playboy mansion, Wilkinson candidly revealed the impact it had on her mental and emotional well-being. "I got into deep regret afterward. I got to that point where I started hating myself," she confessed, acknowledging the internal struggles she faced. The realization of questioning her decisions, particularly her intimate involvement with Hefner, led her to a profound self-loathing that she has since been actively addressing through therapy and self-healing.

Interestingly, Wilkinson's recent revelations stand in stark contrast to her initial public statements following Hefner's passing in 2017. At that time, she told E! News, "Hef changed my life," expressing gratitude for their friendship and the time they spent together. However, her latest transparency about the struggles she faced post-Hefner's death has resonated positively with her fans, who appreciate her newfound honesty. For those unfamiliar with Wilkinson's background, she rose to fame as one of Hefner's young girlfriends. Their relationship, which began in 2004 when she was just 18, lasted until 2008. The age gap between Wilkinson and Hefner, who was 77 at the time, drew significant attention during their time together.

Wilkinson's journey post-breakup has been marked by her efforts to distance herself from the controversial figure. She emphasized her refusal to be pressured into defending Hefner against the allegations and controversies surrounding his life. Addressing the impact Hefner continued to have on her life even after their relationship ended, Wilkinson expressed her desire to move forward without his influence. "Hef's not a part of my life anymore. Can we not include Hef in my life moving forward?" she questioned, highlighting the challenge of breaking free from the shadow of her former partner.

In conclusion, Wilkinson's recent revelations provide a candid and introspective look into her complex emotions and struggles following Hefner's death. Her journey towards self-acceptance and healing serves as a testament to the resilience required when emerging from a tumultuous past, especially one entwined with the controversial legacy of the Playboy founder.