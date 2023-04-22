Kendall Roy’s Manhattan Penthouse From ‘Succession’ Hits The Market For $29 Million

"Succession" is back! Entering its fourth season of betrayal, corporate tomfoolery, and the most toxic family dynamics on television, the multi-award-winning series has returned to our screens for one final victory lap before the sun finally sets on the Roy empire.

Acting as the backdrop for the show's familial rivalry are usually some gorgeous homes. So for those who want to play out their own dynastic drama, the penthouse of Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, which was featured in the show's latest season, has hit the market.

Image Source: IMDB | Succession

Kendall's three-level abode at 180 E. 88th St. — featured in the dramatic opening scene of the show’s most recent episode — is on the market for $29 million, down from its $33 million ask last year. Located in Manhattan, the triplex was the backdrop of the opening of season four’s Episode 4. One could see the gorgeous skyline surrounding the apartment from those glimpses. This is a chance to live the life of the upcoming CEO of Waystar Royco.

Developed and designed by Joe McMillan’s DDG, the sprawling abode is perched at the very top of a swanky tower known as 180 East 88th Street. It is reportedly the tallest residence north of 72nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and thus affords unparalleled panoramic views of the Big Apple.

Image Source: Photo by Sean Hemmerle

It features five bedrooms and four bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic skyline and Central Park views, a huge spiral staircase, and a private elevator. If that is not enough space, the unit comes with 3,500 sq ft of outdoor space – practically a private park in Manhattan, where the average apartment is 740 sq ft. A bulk of that is the penthouse’s 2,100 sq ft rooftop terrace that overlooks the city.

The grandiose lower level is home to an open-plan living room, a dining room, and a great room with a cozy fireplace and a wet bar. A few steps away, the custom Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a stately center island, Statuario marble countertops, a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, and natural brass fixtures by Fantini. Nearby lies a den that could be used as a library, guest bedroom, or office for important family business.

Image Source: Photo by Sean Hemmerle

On the upper level, the five generous bedrooms are outfitted with plush furnishings and provide privacy in spades. The primary suite comes with its own fireplace, loggia terrace, and dressing room. The primary bathroom, meanwhile, pairs slabs of marble with mosaic walls, oak cabinetry, and more brass fixtures. Speaking of bathrooms, there are four located throughout the home, as well as two powder rooms.

Image Source: Photo by Sean Hemmerle

To top it off, the highlight of Ken’s latest condo is the 2,100-square-foot roof terrace that hovers 467 feet over the city. For the unversed, the previous fictional penthouse featured on the show was located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards. The East Side tower itself comprises just 47 residences, with eight floors of amenities. You’ll have access to a 24/7 doorman and concierge, a fitness studio, a basketball court, a soccer pitch, a playroom, a game room, and a residents’ lounge. You can also purchase extra storage for wine, bikes, and so on.

Image Source: Photo by Sean Hemmerle

Ready to be an honorary Roy? Michael Gordon of Corcoran holds the listing.