Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Bond with Sister Kylie Strengthened Following Stormi's Birth

Model Kendall Jenner has observed significant changes in her sister Kylie Jenner. The media personality stated that her sister had grown a lot since the birth of her daughter Stormi and it has influenced their relationship positively.

On the most recent episode of "The Kardashians," the model, 27, talks about spending more time with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, 25, as they go horseback riding and visit her horses, per People. The sisters ride past a patch of pumpkins and Kylie remarks, "I wish Stormi was here to see this pumpkin field," In a confessional scene, Kendall states, "In the most positive ways, a lot changed when she had Stormi, just because obviously she had a bigger purpose in life at that point."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

She noted that her younger sister had matured a lot. "I think she grew a lot, and I think our relationship grew a lot." However, as she discussed with her mother Kris Jenner, 67, in a season 2 episode of the reality show, the older Jenner sister isn't in a rush to start a family of her own.

In the scene, Kris told Kendall that she might be ready to have a kid, saying, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby." At her mother's suggestion, Kendall, the only one among her siblings without a child of her own, instantly choked on water, informing Kris that she was making her feel "uncomfortable."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

"You keep telling me 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall informed her mom, as Kris joked, "Are you sure it's your life?" Kendall clarified in a confessional, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," adding, "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."

One of the recent episodes of "The Kardashians" on Hulu witnessed a confession from Kris that Kendall is her favorite child. During a face-to-face conversation with the former Victoria's Secret supermodel, Kris is heard stating, "My favorite, favorite daughter." In response, Kendall expresses shock and adds, "Aw okay. Why do I not believe you?" She demands that her mother say it again, "Say it one more time." Kris energetically repeats, "You're my favorite, my favorite, favorite daughter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall has been in the headlines with speculations about her love life and rumored relationship with Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter, Bad Bunny. According to Daily Mail, the two were first seen together in February after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. They have been seen together a lot since then, which has caused many people to wonder if there is a romance brewing between the two. Jenner had also shared photos of herself relaxing in the sun on Instagram while hanging out with the songwriter on a Puerto Rican beach.

