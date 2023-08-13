Kendall Jenner Shares a Peek Into the Stunning Mediterranean Backyard With Chic Patio in Her $9M Mansion

Kendall Jenner has shared fresh photographs of her stunning backyard, which has one-of-a-kind patio furniture. On August 6, The Kardashians star posted pictures of the area on her Instagram stories. Kendall, 27, snapped a picture of a long, rectangular wooden table with rustic seats arranged around it from above, as per The Sun.

A pitcher that complemented the checkered-design concept was placed in the middle of the table with four place settings, each with checkered-patterned tablecloths and napkins. Numerous green plants in unassuming pots lined the terrace, receiving plenty of sunlight. The background of Kendall's $9 million home also revealed a peek of her pristine grass. The supermodel then shared a close-up of the appetizing-looking lunch she had with her guests in the subsequent photo.

Kendall is the only member of her famous family who lives in Beverly Hills, while the others stay in Calabasas. The Kardashians, a reality television show about her family, once gave audiences a glimpse inside the star's beautiful mansion. Viewers saw the expansive outside of Kendall's opulent 6,625-square-foot residences, which she bought in October 2017, in an episode that aired last year.

The mother-and-son design team of Kathleen and Tommy Clements, along with the legendary Waldo Fernandez, didn't know what to expect from their 27-year-old super client when Kendall Jenner was searching for her new home aesthetic, according to Architecture Digest. “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” Jenner stated, summarizing the Los Angeles-wide prevalence of hybridized, pan-Mediterranean architecture. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax,” she continues.

Jenner previously revealed she really likes the kitchen area. Cooking is very important to Jenner's idea of hosting, she revealed in the AD interview. "This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook," she avows. "Kylie and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s**t together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress," she adds, referring to her famous siblings and family matriarch Kris.

The details are Jenner's efforts to create a calming haven under the harsh glare of catwalk shows and paparazzi. Jenner has openly discussed her problem with anxiety and panic attacks. “I’m really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” she says. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

