Kelsey Parker, Widow of Tom Parker, Splits from Boyfriend After Five Months of Dating

Kelsey Parker, the widow of the late Tom Parker, has split from her boyfriend Sean Sagar after five months of dating. The news comes after Kelsey marked the one-year anniversary of Tom's death in March and celebrated her first birthday without him in the same month.

Kelsey and Sagar's relationship started eight months after Tom's death, when they were introduced by friends at a wedding in Greenwich, as per Daily Mail. While the couple looked smitten on Valentine's Day, sources say that Kelsey's grief and struggles on the anniversary of Tom's death prompted her to end the relationship and focus on herself and her children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

A source close to Kelsey told The Sun, "Being alone is the best thing for Kelsey at this point in time. After Tom passed away Kelsey threw herself into work and the children. But as Tom's anniversary approached, she realized how much she was struggling and decided to end it with Sean." The source added that Kelsey is being supported by her family and friends during this difficult time.

Kelsey and Tom were together for around 13 years and got engaged in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018. The alum of the boy band The Wanted passed away in March 2022 after a battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with in October 2020. Kelsey has been open about her grief and the challenges she has faced since Tom's passing, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media and on her reality show, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom.

In the show's third episode, Kelsey spoke about how she thought Tom would give his blessing for her to find love again. "Knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He'd just want me to be happy. And I'm so young," she said.

While Kelsey has been open about her grief, she has also been focused on moving forward and creating a new normal for herself and her family. In a post on Instagram marking the one-year anniversary of Tom's death, Kelsey wrote to her fans, "This year has been so hard but your support has really helped carry me through, thank you." She also shared a video of herself and her two children visiting a bench featuring a plaque in Tom's memory and thanked her loved ones and fans for their support.

Kelsey's split from Sagar is a reminder that grief is a complex process that can affect relationships in unexpected ways. It's important for those who are grieving to take the time they need to heal and focus on themselves before moving forward with new relationships. While Kelsey's split may be difficult, it's clear that she has a strong support system and is committed to honoring Tom's memory while also creating a new future for herself and her family.