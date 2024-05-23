Kelly Osbourne Opens up About the 'Fashion Police' Fallout with Giuliana Rancic After Zendaya Comments

Kelly Osbourne has some regrets from her time on Fashion Police. The 39-year-old co-hosted the E! series with the late Joan Rivers, fashion editor George Kotsiopoulos, and E! anchor Giuliana Rancic, with whom she acknowledged having a strained relationship. "We don't need to give her ... anything," Osbourne remarked when Sharon Osbourne mentioned Rancic as reported by USA Weekly.

Jack recounted the feud between Kelly and Rancic, which began after Rancic made a controversial comment on an episode of Fashion Police. During the 2015 Oscars red carpet segment, Rancic remarked that Zendaya, who was wearing faux dreadlocks, looked like she smelled of "weed" and "patchouli." During the recent episode, Jack went on to remind Kelly by saying, "There’s a very famous actress who, at the time was up-and-coming and making a name for herself, and one of the co-hosts of the show made a really, kinda f***ing racist comment about her hair."

Later Kelly tweeted about it stating her stance by writing, "You guys do realize that @Zendaya is my friend right?" as reported by Independent magazine. Kelly went on to say that Rancic does not exist for her anymore when Jack mentioned that he hadn't "seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time." Kelly responded, "I wouldn't know because, as far as I'm concerned, she doesn't exist."

Mentioning Kelly's stand back then, Jack said, "Kelly kind of took the stand of 'That's (messed) up. I don't want to work with someone like that.' And then it somehow got turned around that Kelly said the comment, but Kelly didn't say the comment."

Kelly mentioned that the incident followed by Joan Rivers' death made her leave the show. In another part of the episode released on May 21, Kelly expressed her gratitude for the late comedian and fashion enthusiast Rivers, praising her for the guidance she provided while they worked together on Fashion Police.

"The best job I’ve ever had was working under her. It was the closest thing I’ve had to working with my mum. She always had my back, she was such a cheerleader for me and made me believe in myself in a way that I never ever, ever did until she came into my life. Not having her to learn from every week, like I did, was a huge loss for me," Kelly recalled.

She also went on to say, "It turned into this whole thing, and it made me take a long hard look at where I was, and it made me realize that I didn't want to be there without Joan. It's one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how Melissa (Rivers) got hurt in all of it because she had just lost her mom and then the show."