Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Stayed in a 'Limiting' Marriage With Brandon Blackstock for So Long

With her divorce from Brandon Blackstock now finalized, Kelly Clarkson is embarking on her most candid phase yet.

Kelly Clarkson has finally started discussing her decision to divorce Brandon Blackstock, particularly why she remained in the relationship for such an extended period of time. During a candid discussion on the podcast We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter unveiled the reasons that prevented her from leaving the relationship with Blackstock sooner. “When you’re in it … I’m like I can do this, I can handle so much. I can control my actions. I can control my reactions. I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through. And it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way," the musician told host Glennon Doyle.

Also Read: Kroy Biermann Sued for Missing Payments on $400K Rolls-Royce Amid His Divorce With Kim Zolciak

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The original American Idol champion and her producer ex-husband ended their seven-year marriage in 2020. Clarkson initiated the divorce proceedings, which resulted in a contentious legal dispute, This dispute was one of the messiest celebrity separations that the world witnessed in quite some time. The former couple has two children together: a son named Remington "Remy" Alexander, aged 7, and a daughter named River Rose, aged 8, as per Page Six.

Clarkson shared that her own parents went through a divorce when she was just six years old. Speaking about how this life event impacted her decision to stay in her own relationship, she said, "If I'm being completely honest, we don't want to do what we saw done. I don't want my kids to be those kids at school."

Also Read: The Last Happy Supper Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Had at the Chateau Miraval Before Their Ugly Split

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori "Truly Gets Him" as She Assumes Control of His Businesses

Clarkson continued, "It's a little different — they grew up here and it's a very progressive city. But in the South, there was like two of us with divorced parents in our class. So it was very different. Even when you come down to like, daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up. You have to think about all of those things and you play it out differently in your head too. You try so hard and you think, 'I do not want to do that to her, I don't want to do that to him' — that you never start thinking about yourself. That's why sometimes to be selfish was important to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

In the interview, Clarkson went into detail regarding how she felt limited in the said marriage: "I felt limited. And I don't feel like that's the truth for all marriages, I just think that was my case. To say that's just his fault, that's my fault for allowing that to happen. That's my work as well. It could also be limiting because as in love as I was, I just wasn't ready. Maybe the other person wasn't either and you try to make it work but it doesn't."

On June 23, Kelly Clarkson's forthcoming album Chemistry will be released, featuring 14 tracks that draw inspiration from her divorce. Prior to the album's launch, she has already unveiled several singles, including I hate love, Mine, favorite kind of high, and Me.

More from Inquisitr

When Johnny Depp Honored Heath Ledger by Dedicating a Beach After Him, Named It 'Heath's Place'

Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1M in Trust Settlement Post Lisa Marie Presley's Death