Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Calling Him 200 Times in One Night

Amid the blame game, Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, turned tables on her and accused the songstress of "aggression, abuse and toxicity." He also claimed the 30-year-old called him 200 times in one night, fueled with anger and violence. Their on-and-off relationship ended for good in October 2023.

The ex-Jackson has made serious allegations against Palmer, including verbal and physical abuse. He even revealed the singer allegedly called him 200 times in a row in one night and also damaged his vehicle after his attempt to overturn the restraining order, per Radar Online.

According to the documents filed by Jackson, he has been subjected to toxic behavior at the hands of Palmer. Apparently, the court ordered him to stay at least 100 yards away from her and their son, Leo Jackson. However, he maintained that he was the victim and the singer was the abuser.

Jackson revealed one incident where the actress attacked him as he continued to challenge her stories. "On October 24, 2021, Lauren violently gripped Darius' arm to prevent him from leaving her house," the reports claimed. On November 17, 2021, after Darius told her he would not spend the night with her, "Lauren called him over 200 times and sent him over 50 emails."

Although Jackson has no intentions to reconcile, he wants to be a part of his son Leo's life and assist in raising him. However, as per Palmer's claims, despite their split in October, her ex-boyfriend showed up at her door and demanded to see their son. When she refused, he tried to attack her and looted her.

Palmer accused, "At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face," adding, "Knocked me backward over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house." She further proved her point by providing video footage that showed Jackson attacking her as she was on the floor in their home, pulling her over a sofa in the process.

In a separate story from February 2020, she revealed Jackson was upset with her over her bikini photo. Palmer claimed due to this, he "slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side." Later in the day, the Nope actress alleged, "[he] grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs."

However, Jackson refused to accept the misconduct and insisted Palmer was the aggressor in their relationship. He told the court, "During our relationship, [Keke] was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol." He also narrated and proved some incidents from the past where she once hit him and broke his car's windshield.

A source close to Palmer told PEOPLE, "[She] agreed to mediation because the case has gotten so much speculation and media attention, and she is concerned about her privacy, Leo's privacy, and the privacy of her family." However, "Keke will continue to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else," the source added.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who first started dating the actress in 2021, requested "joint legal and physical custody" of the couple's son, Leodis, in the filing.

