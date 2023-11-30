Keke Palmer recently revealed that she got a ‘rude awakening’ after the conclusion of her relationship with Darius Jackson. She discussed this matter on the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, which aired on Tuesday. She engaged in a conversation with her mother, Sharon Palmer, who made a guest appearance on her podcast. Keke admitted that she held the belief that all men would inherently show respect towards women. This belief was largely influenced by the environment she grew up in, where she observed such respectful behavior within her house. But her experience with Jackson showed her otherwise.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rebecca Sapp

"So misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness. I grew up in a house where my mom would say, 'This is what it needs to be.' And Larry would be like, 'OK, Sharon. Go on ahead, Sharon," she said. "So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn't really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it was a pretty rude awakening," Keke added.

This next episode is a therapy session in itself. On the podcast, I’m speaking with @drdrew about generational toxicity, trauma reenactment, and abuse in relationships. Listen now to #BabyThisisKekePalmer wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/X1EojSyd4A — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 28, 2023

In the later segment of her podcast, Keke delved into a personal moment about being in an intimate scenario with someone and not feeling seen. Meanwhile, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Keke's turbulent relationship history with former partner Jackson has garnered considerable attention. Just recently, she was granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis. Additionally, she also got a temporary restraining order against Jackson after a string of alleged incidents involving domestic violence.

Keke Palmer SPEAKS ON ABUSE 😢 KEKE PALMER DISCUSSES TRAUMA AND COMPASSION WITH Dr Drew AND MOM Sharon Palmer IRONIC AFTER INTERACTION WITH BABY SON FATHER Darius Jackson CASE PENDING … pic.twitter.com/1FfX9CSHEX — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) November 29, 2023

The issue of the restraining order ensued after claims that Jackson had subjected Keke to both physical and verbal assault in front of their little kid. Additionally, reports sourced by Page Six detailed Keke's recollection of two separate instances where she alleged experiencing abuse by Jackson. "In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs," the court filings stated.

Meanwhile, the reported second assault took place just before Keke sought the restraining order. During this incident, Jackson allegedly forcibly entered her residence, lunging at her and grabbing her by the neck and face, causing her to stumble backward over the couch. He then took her phone before departing from the residence. Keke also shared distressing footage from the incident, which seemingly supports her allegations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Furthermore, just a day after the approval of the temporary restraining order, Keke was seen departing from her residence in Studio City along with their son, Leodis. Later on, her mother also expressed her deep concern for her daughter's safety when Keke was with Jackson. Amidst the ongoing legal proceedings, Keke conveyed her decision to prioritize her happiness above all else. Keke and Jackson began their relationship in 2021 and welcomed their baby boy into the world in February this year before parting ways.

