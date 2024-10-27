Keanu Reeves' Heartwarming Gesture for 80-Year-Old Grandma Proves Why He’s the Ultimate Gentleman

Keanu Reeves was his usual charming self when he encountered an 80-year-old grandma who confessed to having a crush on him. In a story shared on Reddit, a person recounted how their uncle crossed paths with the John Wick star at a restaurant in Los Angeles a few years ago. The user claimed that their grandma was a big fan of Reeves and had turned to his movies during some of the toughest moments in her life.

They wrote, “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young...saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to The Matrix." They said that their grandma suffered a stroke in her early 70s and was largely confined to her home for the last decade of her life. Watching movies became her primary pastime, and the films felt almost like companions since she rarely had the chance to see her friends.

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at SiriusXM Studios on September 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Rodin Eckenroth/ Getty Images)

"Not too long after The Matrix came out, my uncle was in LA for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman. When he finished his meal my uncle came up to their table and said, 'I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad," the grandchild wrote.

They further explained that Reeves asked their uncle if he had a cell phone on him, and when he responded yes, Reeves said, "Give her a call, I want to talk to her." The post further claimed, "He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is."

The poignant story touched many on social media. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Just when you think we've reached peak Keanu, he ascends even higher." Another chimed, "Oh my God, that is so sweet I actually got a little teary." "It absolutely makes my day too, when I need a little sunshine, but I'm also not even surprised. Dude is just a solidly good man," penned a third. In a similar vein, a comment also read, "I'm not crying. You're crying! This is so heartwarming!"

Reeves' kindness has long been one of his most defining traits. After experiencing his sister's battle with cancer, the actor quietly established a private charity that supports children's hospitals and cancer research, as reported by Vogue. The Matrix star shared that he put his career on hold to take care of her sister. "She was always there for me, you know. I will always be here for her," he said, as reported by the Daily Mail. His sister Kim said that Reeves stood behind him throughout the procedure. "When the pain got excruciating, he would sit with me and hold my hand, stopping the ‘evil man’ from forcing me to dance. He was always there to support and soothe me, even while he was away," she explained.