Fans Ask Katy Perry to Not Make CATalog Collector’s Edition Boxset 'Limited' as They Sell Out in a Day

In the eventful trajectory of Katy Perry's illustrious career, the year 2023 holds great significance. In line with anniversaries of her initial three albums' releases under Capitol Records, Katy Perry unveiled the Katy Perry CATalog Collector's Edition Boxset. Notably, she holds the remarkable distinction of being the best-selling female artist in the storied history of Capitol Records.

However, supporters of the Teenage Dream singer expressed their disappointment with the limited availability of the Katy Perry CATalog Collector's Edition Boxset, as it completely sold out within a mere 24 hours. Perry announced this remarkably quick sale on her Instagram and certain individuals took the comments to voice their opinion that the box set was not just way too "limited" to access but also excessively overpriced.

As per Rolling Stone, scheduled for release on October 20, the upcoming black vinyl editions of One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, and PRISM will be widely accessible at various retailers. For enthusiasts seeking a truly remarkable experience, they will also be available through Perry's online store an exquisitely presented boxset, featuring individually numbered copies, colored vinyl, and exclusive keepsakes adorned with previously unreleased photographs from the albums' photo shoots. Fans can also explore CATalog-themed fan packs and t-shirts on the same platform, reports Martin CID Magazine. Additionally, Urban Outfitters will offer its own special editions of colored vinyl.

Katy Perry also plans to release two previously unreleased tracks. This release will coincide with the 15th anniversary of her first three albums: One of the Boys is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month, followed by Teenage Dream reaching its 13th anniversary in August, and PRISM turning 10 in October.

On June 22, just a few days after her initial announcement, Katy Perry once again utilized Instagram to commemorate yet another significant landmark. In her Instagram post, she expressed the following sentiment: "KatyCats, I [see] you and [hear] you! The Katy CATalog Boxset ‼️SOLD OUT‼️in less than 24 hours, but I JUST made a limited amount available. Order your individually numbered box set at the link in bio… but seriously hurry – cuz once this batch has gone, I lit can’t make anymore!."

Considering the fans who were unable to secure their orders in time, Katy Perry subsequently made an additional statement. She said: "In case you missed out on the box set you can still get the anniversary editions of all three records sold separately here: http://katy.to/store Like the box set, limited supplies…when we out we out."

In response to Perry's posts, disappointed fans who were unable to secure a copy of the vinyl catalog expressed their feelings. A disappointed fan commented, "Honey, you are a superstar, WHY do you make something like this limited?????????" Another jumped in, "Sold out again." One fan insisted, "Keep restocking gurl." Another furious fan also responded, "It’s so limited and I’m devastated because I’m not on social media 24/6 like scalpers???" One user penned, "Gurl, I’m broke. Keep this in stock for a longer time…" while a person groused, "Mama I didn't get to buy!!" Yet another follower noted, "Nooooo don’t make these limited some of us are poor and need to buy at a later date."

