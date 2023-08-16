When Katy Perry Taught Us How to Sing Her Song 'Firework' The Right Way

It's not what you think it is. That's what Katy Perry is trying to tell the world regarding her "empowerment anthem," Firework. Apparently, we have been singing the wrong lyrics of Perry's hit song from the album Teenage Dream, released in 2010. For those who couldn't "get" the mistake, the American Idol judge is here to correct you.

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

During the March 6, 2023, episode, Perry set the record straight on the most common misconception regarding her song. If you have been singing "up up up," you're wrong and neither is "ah ah ah," but when co-host Luke Bryan tried to imitate the lyric, the 38-year-old stopped and corrected him, per PEOPLE.

Bryan asked, "What is it then because I've been dying to know all these years?" So does every fan of hers because this particular lyric has been confusing us all. So, finally, the singer clarified, it's "awe awe awe." The Play It Again singer questioned back if that was a word 'in the dictionary?'

The Hot N Cold singer immediately replied yes, it was, and retorted, "It's awe, awe, awe, everybody. Get it right! It's not 'Fireworks' it's 'Firework.'" To clear any further confusion, Perry shared the video on her Instagram and reinstated in the caption, "FOR THE OFFICIAL RECORD. It is 'AWE,' not 'UP.' It is FIREWORK, not FIREWORKSSS."

In a subsequent slide, she posted the inspiration for the song- a line from Jack Kerouac's 1951 counterculture novel On the Road. The line read- "The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time."

It continued, "The ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle, you see the blue center light pop and everybody goes 'Awww!'" The excerpt was a screenshot of a Kerouac.com article, per Billboard.

Now there's no room for any confusion. The iconic singing show has been wrapped up for the season. It left several memories behind, especially the fun banter between the judges. In one instance, the judges revealed the hilarious behind-the-scenes of the ABC singing competition.

During a break, Perry said, "There's a bromance going on." Bryan quipped, "Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," he spoke of the singer's fiance, Orlando Bloom. Perry echoed, "He (Orlando) talks about you now in the car all the time. It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a good guy, isn't he?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's a sweet kid.'"

Other than the show, Perry is also a busy mom. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Perry updated her fans on her 17-month-old daughter with Bloom called Daisy Dove Bloom. When asked what the little girl is into, the singer replied, "What is she into? Well, you know what I think? I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to a kid, they would still want to touch electrical outlets."

She added, "I think... I don't even know if this is on the market — but someone should make like a plushy electrical outlet or something." But host Kelly said the goal is to keep the kids away from them and not entice them further.

Perry concluded, "Maybe it's reverse psychology. But she's starting to push her boundaries."

