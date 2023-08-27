Katy Perry Refers To Her Last Two ‘Flop’ Albums, Hinting at the Arrival of a New Era

During a recent show of her successful Las Vegas residency PLAY, Katy Perry hinted at her long-awaited musical return. The 38-year-old nominee for several Grammys also promoted her most recent two studio albums, Witness (2017) and Smile (2020).

Her international sales plummeted as the releases failed to impress reviewers; her 2010 album Teenage Dream sold over 12 million copies, but her 2015 album Smile sold just 1.5 million. The mother of one stated to the audience as she wowed them on stage, "Now if you can't love me at my Witness' or Smile era, then you can't love me at my KP6 era!" as reported by the Daily Mail.

After two years at Resorts World, where she was named 'Best Strip Headliner' in 2022, she will conclude her Las Vegas residency in November. Perry hasn't put her show on the road since 2018, so she has been dropping hints this year that she's 'due' to go on tour.

According to Out, Katy said, "Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I'm so excited for the potential of my story to continue." Her 2017 album of the same name was the inspiration for her fourth and last concert tour, titled Witness: The Tour. As the expected follow-up to her third studio album Prism, which included two of her nine no. 1 singles (Roar and Dark Horse), the album was eagerly anticipated.

After its first week of release, Witness debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums with sales of 180,000 'album-equivalent' units in the United States. However, Chained To The Rhythm, the album's debut song, peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Subsequent albums such as 'Bon Appetit' (with Migos), 'Roulette,' 'Swish Swish' (ft Nicki Minaj), 'Save as Draft,' and 'Hey Hey Hey' all bombed on the charts. Witness, which Perry called "purposeful pop," was an attempt to tackle important social and political topics while simultaneously playing up the singer's hyper-sexualized character. She said that she was devastated by the album's low critical and commercial reaction.

In 2020, Perry made a statement on The Morning Show on Channel Seven, "Coming out of Witness, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed. I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation."

Over three million copies of Witness have supposedly been sold since its publication six years ago. However, Prism, which debuted at number one and has reportedly sold over 11,000,000 units globally as of 2019 (including 286,000 copies in its first week), makes this seem like a flop. The once undisputed pop queen's career hit new lows with the release of her fifth studio album, Smile. It was meant to be "a real snapshot of resilience" for Perry after she overcame the difficulties of Witness and gained wisdom from the experience. Back then, she gave an explanation, "I really went through that journey and a lot of beautiful songs came from it."

Teenage Dream (2010), Perry's second studio album, is her most successful to date despite having sold just 192,000 copies in its first week, as reported by Billboard. California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Last Friday Night (TGIF), E.T. (with Kanye West), and Firework were five of the top songs from the album. With this historic achievement, she became just the second artist ever and the first woman to have five songs debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

