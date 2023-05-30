Katy Perry Wants Lizzo to Be an 'American Idol' Judge Amid Rumors of Her Own Exit

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Katy Perry has expressed her desire to see Lizzo join the judging panel of the popular singing competition, American Idol. Perry made this suggestion during an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb's Puppy Interview, where she shared her support for Lizzo and her belief that the panel could benefit from her presence. Perry, known for her hit songs like Roar, acknowledged that she sometimes feels outnumbered by male judges on the show and expressed her desire to bring in Lizzo as a fresh addition. In her invitation to the Truth Hurts singer, Perry said, "Lizzo, I'm asking you to join the panel. I'm feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes."

As mentioned by The International News, this invitation came at a time when Perry was facing claims of potentially leaving American Idol due to her discomfort as the only female judge on the panel. By suggesting Lizzo as a potential addition, Perry aimed to level the playing field and ensure that there is more gender diversity among the judges. During the interview, Perry also touched upon the challenges she faces as a woman on the show. She mentioned that having a strong opinion can sometimes be difficult, particularly in a male-dominated environment. Perry emphasized that all the contestants in the top 20 of the competition are incredibly talented and could be considered superstars in their own right. She expressed her admiration for their vocal abilities and humbly stated that she would never want to sing after them, as they can outshine even the judges.

Recent rumors have surfaced suggesting that pop sensation Katy Perry may be bidding farewell to the popular television show where she has served as a judge. This news has sparked mixed reactions among fans and viewers. While some express disappointment at the possibility of her departure, others have taken to social media to voice their desire for a replacement, possibly with Alanis Morisette, who guest judged the show in Perry's place during King Charles' Coronation weekend.

Throughout her tenure on American Idol, Katy Perry has not been immune to controversy. Her occasionally polarizing comments and critiques have divided the audience, with some appreciating her honest and direct approach and others criticizing her for being too harsh. Nevertheless, Perry's undeniable star power and industry expertise have contributed to the show's success, making her departure a significant loss if the rumors prove true.

By advocating for Lizzo to join the judging panel, Perry showcased her belief in the pop star's ability to provide a unique perspective and add a dynamic element to the show. Lizzo, known for her boldness, self-love anthems, and powerful performances, would undoubtedly bring fresh energy to the panel. Her authenticity and fearless approach to music would resonate with the contestants and viewers alike, making her an excellent choice for the role. The potential addition of Lizzo to American Idol would not only address the issue of gender representation but also enhance the diversity of musical styles and genres on the show. Lizzo's fusion of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, coupled with her charismatic personality, could contribute to a more inclusive and vibrant judging panel.