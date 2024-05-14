Katy Perry Plans to Celebrate After 'American Idol' Finale With Something She Hasn't Done in 7 Years

After seven unforgettable seasons, Katy Perry is preparing to bid farewell to her role of a judge on American Idol. The iconic pop star has been a mainstay in the beloved singing competition since it was revived by ABC in 2018, alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. However, Perry announced in February that the current 22nd season would be her last. As the American Idol season 22 finale rapidly approaches, Perry is getting ready to go out with a bang – and a celebratory drink with her longtime co-star Bryan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

In a recent interview, the 39-year-old revealed her special plans for after the finale episode wraps. "I'm gonna stay present and take it all in and then have a little after-party," she shared. "And Luke and I will finally drink. After seven years, we'll really drink." Bryan echoed the bittersweetness of Perry's departure, admitting, "It will be emotional. We've had seven years, spending so much time together. Me and her and Lionel, we've all leaned on each other... It'll be a little tough knowing that she's not going to be there." Beyond the personal milestones, the American Idol season 22 finale promises to be a star-studded spectacle. The three-hour episode will feature epic performances from the Top 3 finalists – Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley – as they vie for the coveted Idol crown. Music legends like Jon Bon Jovi, Nick Fradiani, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, and Hootie & the Blowfish are also set to grace the Idol stage, as per the Screen Rant.

Not crazy about Jelly Role taking Katy’s spot on American Idol. No disrespect to him but they need a woman’s perspective. After the finale I I’m done. Very disappointed. — MarieL (@twilightgirl692) May 14, 2024

Tensions seem to be brewing between the two remaining judges over who should get the vacant seat. "It's turning into a real claw-fest now that Katy's leaving," one insider revealed, as per Daily Express. "Luke's complaining Lionel's trying to insert one of his favorites and hijack the show." The source added that Richie has been "constantly putting his two cents in" advocating for his famous friends to join. While the judges' disagreement adds intrigue, ultimately the decision lies with the producers. "We let the smart people do that," Bryan recently stated on the appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "We just show up and judge the talent and have fun." According to reports, the bosses aren't too concerned about the clash between Bryan and Richie, with one source claiming "their tension helps the competition on the show."

While fans eagerly anticipate who will be named the next American Idol, many are already mourning Perry's imminent exit. The Firework hitmaker has been an integral part of the show's success, bringing her signature humor, compassion, and impeccable fashion sense to the judges' table each week. As the search for Perry's replacement continues, the frontrunner appears to be country rapper Jelly Roll, who served as a mentor this season. Perry herself has vocally endorsed him as her potential successor.