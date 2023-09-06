Katy Perry Pays Ode to Beyonce After Attending Concert in LA: "Thanks for Being Born"

Katy Perry was one of the stars attending Beyoncé's epic birthday 'Renaissance' world tour event at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The Fireworks hitmaker posted a beautiful ode to Queen Bey on her Instagram with a carousel of moments from the live concert. Perry wrote in the caption, "Came to the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better."

The message ended with a birthday cake emoji. The Dark Horse songstress also showcased the extensive prep she went through before rocking the night away at the event. Perry gave a sneak peek of racks filled with metallic silver clothing items made available by her stylist Tatiana Waterford.

In one of the behind-the-scenes videos, the Roar singer can also be seen trying out a silver bralette top with a matching skirt and covering her face with a sequined silver mask. Perry ended up wearing a silverish metallic off-shoulder dress accessorized with a silver handbag and black sunglasses. She included a candid shot of herself applying lipstick in a bathroom in the photo dump from the event.

It appeared that the Teenage Dream hitmaker had multiple outfits to choose from for the event, including shiny cargo pants, an embellished blazer, and plenty of sequin designer dress pieces. Other videos from the event include Perry dancing and singing with her group of friends and a short clip of Beyoncé matching steps with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter while performing on stage. Another video showed Queen Bey hugging legendary music artist Diana Ross, who sang 'Happy Birthday' for the diva during the celebratory evening.

Perry had also captured the epic moment when iconic singer Diana Ross, dressed in a sparkling black feathered gown, made a surprise appearance onstage to sing “Happy Birthday” to Queen Bey. As per People, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on stage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.” Ross replied with a smile, “You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me so I wanted to sing it to you." Ross also shared it on her Instagram page with the caption, "Happy Birthday @Beyonce, Happy Birthday to you," with heart emojis.

Other stars who attended the monumental birthday celebration included Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, love birds Zendaya and Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber. The Kardashian-Jenner family was also spotted among the massive crowd. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner, all matched in shimmering silver outfits as per the dress code of the evening. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was also seen enjoying the show with Timothée Chalamet; the two went public with their relationship during the concert.

