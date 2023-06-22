Katy Perry Opens Up About Making a Sobriety Pact With Orlando Bloom: "Doing It Together Makes It Easier"

Couples who stay sober together stay together! Katy Perry is opening up about what drove her and fiancé Orlando Bloom to go on a three-month sober "pact" after revealing about the same in March.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the non-alcoholic apéritifs owner shared more about their sobriety together. "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry shared, adding, "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

"I'm not really drinking on weeknights," says the Teenage Dream singer-songwriter, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." She took on the sober pact, though, as a show of solidarity with Bloom. "We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," says Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier," Perry revealed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Andreas Rentz

Perry says she doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever," but "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," she added.

The Grammy nominee, who shares daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, is preparing for the last stages of her Las Vegas residency play, which ends in October. "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she joked.

Perry's most recent album, Smile, was released three years ago, and although she isn't ready to release new music at this point "the creativity and ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space," she says. "When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that," adds Perry. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space," she explained.

The new songs won't be released right away, but a highly specific focus group is now listening to them to see how they perform. "Daisy always gets the first look," Perry explains, referring to her 2-year-old. "I play whatever music I'm writing to her and see how she reacts," she added.

2 years ago today, Katy Perry released her fifth studio album ‘Smile.’



The record debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and included the Top 20 hit ‘Never Really Over’ along with the critically-acclaimed ‘Daisies.’ It has amassed over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/129HqWfrIE — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 28, 2022

