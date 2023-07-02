Katy Perry Slammed for Prioritizing Brand Promotions Over Creating Music: "Want New Music Not Shoes"

Katy Perry has successfully completed six years on the judging panel of the hit singing reality show American Idol. However, the Fireworks hitmaker is currently honing entrepreneurial skills by promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand 'De Soi' and her shoe line 'Katy Perry Collections'.

Perry recently shared a carousel of pictures showcasing the latest flavor from the beverage brand and also displayed an array of colorful shoes from her 'Daisy' collection. She encouraged her 202 million followers to try out the new products, but fans remained unamused and slammed her for promoting business instead of new music. "Pls stop we want new music not shoes, we need both but first music," they wrote, reports the U.S. Sun.

"Daisies, Daisies, Daisies!" she captioned the new Evie Daisy flats. Fans soon flooded the comments section with harsh criticism over the design. "Looks like a shoe only a 70-year-old grandma would love. No woman under 30 would want to wear these fugly pumps heels." one fan wrote. A second added, "Shoes again omg katycats is dying." Perry was similarly slammed the previous week by frustrated fans after sharing another shoe update.

Earlier this month, the Roar songstress received backlash for promoting her Pride Month-inspired shoe collection. "Lean into #PRIDE with ur fit", she captioned the colorful rainbow heels while modeling them wearing high-waist denim and a blue crop top. Fans were quick to throw shade. One fan wrote, "It was better without u putting up your shoes Katy, we want music, stop spamming your social networks!!!!!!" Another fan added, "Girl we dgaf about your shoes drop some new music." A third demanded, "We Want Music."

The American Idol judge is on the verge of quitting the show after receiving severe backlash for demeaning the contestants with rude remarks. Perry first joined the reality singing competition in 2018. An insider revealed to Daily Mail, "Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job, and go home. She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted was not what she wanted. She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

The Harleys in Hawaii singer is also keen on planning baby number two with fiancé Orlando Bloom. An insider shared, "With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious. She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season."

Perry is poised to renew her world tour schedule "on her terms." The source added, "The money she could earn from a few stadium gigs could eclipse the deal that ABC can offer." The Last Friday Night hitmaker is not keen on returning to her $30 million salary on American Idol since her current salary and endorsement deals are unlikely to be increased for the new season. The source shared while shutting down fans, "She’s been busting her butt making Idol a success, balancing the Vegas shows and family life with Daisy and Orlando. People forget she has balanced the show through a world tour, pregnancy, and being a mom."

