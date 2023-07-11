Katy Perry Rocks Audrey Hepburn’s Iconic Baby Bangs for Romantic Couple Moment With Fiance Orlando Bloom

Global superstar Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom attended the famous Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Every year, royalty and celebrities dress their best to watch the championship. Other celebrities who attended the 2023 event are David Beckham, Elle Fanning, Leslie Mann, and Kate Middleton, who donned a mint green jacket with strong '80s influences.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were all the feels 😂#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZvicRWwayo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 5, 2023

On Wednesday, the diva and her partner attended a match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage wearing very stylish matching clothes. Perry modeled a navy blue off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top tucked into a white midiskirt, channeling Audrey Hepburn's style. The most apparent tributes to the actress and fashion icon were her polka-dot ascot, black cat-eye sunglasses, and tiny baby bangs. Perry completed the look with pearl earrings and a pair of pointed-toe blue stilettos, per InStyle Magazine.

Bloom opted for a monotone patterned tie and a navy suit with white checkered embellishments over a matching striped button-up. He added a single hoop earring and a pair of glasses with matching blue lenses to his accessories.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The two were seen sharing glances during the game, laughing, and whispering sometimes. At one point, with Perry watching from behind him, Bloom even pulled out his phone to take a picture of the game. Throughout the game, Perry also appeared to be sipping on a drink. Perry and Bloom were joined by his son Flynn. While taking a break from the show, the American Idol judge has been seen enjoying time with her family.

The singer opened up about joining her fiancé in going in March sober in a recent interview. "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she said to People while promoting her non-alcoholic cocktail brand, De Soi. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Pockett

"He was heading into a pretty rigorous film that is going to take every ounce of his focus, so I was happy to support him, and it was time to reset," she said at that time. She shared that since it's after spring and ideal to reset the body and give it a pleasant rest, the optimum time for a reset is "before you dive back into summer."

"I'm definitely not sober, but am I all about the reset? Yes. Am I all about options? Yes. Am I sober-curious? 100%, but am I still into unwinding at the end of the night? 100%! I just need something Monday through Thursday," she said. She revealed that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit."

