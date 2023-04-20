Katie Price Treats Herself to Flashy New £50,000 Car Following Bankruptcy Troubles

Katie Price, a former glamour model and reality TV star, has been making headlines once again. After having her two-year driving ban lifted, she purchased a brand-new £50k Hummer. Pictures obtained by The Sun show the mother of five climbing out of the left-hand-drive vehicle, which boasts a personalized number plate and huge suspended alloy wheels.

This news comes after Price was banned from driving for the sixth time, following a cocaine and booze-fuelled crash. In September 2021, she flipped her BMW X5 during an accident and was found slumped in the passenger seat by a passerby. She was almost twice the drink-drive limit and tested positive for cocaine, leading to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, a two-year driving ban, and 100 hours of community service.

Price has been very open about her struggles with her mental health and addiction, revealing earlier this year that she attempted suicide after hitting "rock bottom" following her drink-driving arrest, as reported by Daily Mail. Despite this, she has managed to have her driving ban lifted, and she treated herself to a new ride.

As reported by Daily Express, Price's life has been anything but smooth sailing recently. She has been due to attend a hearing over her bankruptcy and a £3.2 million debt repayment at the Royal Courts of Justice, but she had it pushed back for a fifth time, to July 7 this year. Earlier, Price had consented to pay £12,000 every month, but her creditors allege that she has not been adhering to the agreement. A significant portion of the £3.265 million is owed for mortgages that were secured against her property, known as the "Mucky Mansion," situated in West Sussex.

Bankruptcy trustees will want to find out how much Price has been paid for TV work, including a Channel 4 show in which she attempted to renovate her £2 million country house. One of her sources of income is her £12-a-month OnlyFans page, where she posts raunchy photos and videos. In addition to that, she sells her pre-owned clothing on Depop and also offers her used stockings and underwear for sale.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim P. Whitby

The court will be questioning the star on where she earns all her money and how she plans to pay back her debts. As per a source, the court will want to ascertain the origin of every penny, including those earned by selling her old clothes on Depop or by performing on OnlyFans. This information is necessary for the court to assess her financial capacity and make a decision accordingly.

As mentioned by Mirror, despite all of these struggles, the What Katie Did Next star remains positive and is proud of how far she has come. Speaking on The Jeremy Vine Show, Price said, "I think you shouldn't be ashamed if you have a bankruptcy because it's for different reasons people go into a bankruptcy. I went through a really tough time in the last few years with my mental health. When you go through that, you put things to the side because you can't cope with anything. I'm proud that I've come to the other end. It's life isn't it, sometimes you have to face these things but I'm happy and I'm in a good position. It is what it is."

Katie Price has faced many challenges in her life, from her struggles with addiction and mental health to her ongoing bankruptcy case. However, she remains resilient and continues to push through despite the obstacles in her way.