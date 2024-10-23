Katie Holmes Could Only Leave Scientology Due to a 'Secret Weapon' to Protect Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes fled the clutches of the Church of Scientology with her daughter Suri just in time. The Hollywood star and Tom Cruise's ex-wife was able to leave the marriage, thanks to a 'secret weapon' that helped her with the separation. Rumors have it, according to the Mirror, that exiting Scientology is near impossible once one becomes a part of it, especially when married to a big-shot celebrity. However, the Dawson's Creek star was relieved when her father, Martin Holmes, intervened.

I’ll never forget asking my brother why Nicole Kidman never talks about those kids she and Tom Cruise adopted and him saying “when you flee a cult you flee with what you came in with and that’s it. Katie Holmes got lucky with Suri. Her dad’s an attorney.” Yikes. Stark realities. — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) March 18, 2023

Martin, who is a lawyer by profession, fast-tracked the divorce of his daughter from the Mission Impossible star. According to reports by People, Martin 'helped orchestrate his daughter's sudden split' from the actor amid fears of losing her daughter, Suri, to Scientology.

katie holmes and tom cruise divorce being settled in 11 days is a fact that for whatever reason lives rent free in my brain — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) January 21, 2024

An attorney had commented on the matter saying, "Marty is very rigid – it's his way or the highway. Marty believes there are only two sets of rules: the rules of the court and his rules, and he carries himself that way." With several reports doing rounds around Katie being controlled by Cruise back in 2011, her parents were left concerned for her. Katie's divorce attorney father proved to be her 'secret weapon' amid all the chaos in her personal life.

Katie was allegedly scared to the core when the Church of Scientology meddled with her personal life. According to the Daily Mail, the shifting of two Scientology believers into their home was the last straw for the actress. It was around this time that she learned about Ron Miscavige, the father of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who had also renounced the religion himself. While talking to the outlet, Ron mentioned the 'toxic policy of disconnection' within the church. "That didn't sit so well with Katie, of course, and it hurt the marriage. She and Tom had big differences about the way life should be lived," Ron claimed.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Leah Remini, who is a former member of Scientology, had a similar claim after she filed a legal lawsuit against the church after bidding a farewell to it. The lawsuit read, "For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career. I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last."

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoy a night at the American Ballet Theater at Lincoln Center on May 21, 2018, in New York City. (Image Source: Gotham/Getty Images)

In the documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which was released in 2015, the personal sufferings that broke down those who left the religious faith were recorded. Amongst various names, Nicole Kidman, the British actor, was also listed. The documentary claimed that after splitting from Cruise, Kidman never met her adopted kids, who are now estranged from her and members of the church. The predicament caused a spiral of fear in Katie, who decided to split from Cruise as well.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.