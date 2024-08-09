Katie Holmes Left Scientology With a 'Secret Weapon' to Protect Her Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes fled the clutches of the Church of Scientology with her daughter Suri just in time. The Hollywood star, Tom Cruise's ex-wife, left him with a "secret weapon" that helped her with the separation. Rumors have it according to the Mirror that exiting Scientology is near impossible once one becomes a part of it, especially when married to a big-shot celebrity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

However, the Dawson's Creek star was relieved when her father, Martin Holmes intervened. Martin, who is a lawyer by profession fast-tracked the divorce of his daughter from the Mission Impossible star. According to the reports by People, Martin "helped orchestrate his daughter's sudden split" from the actor amid fears of losing her daughter, Suri to Scientology. An attorney had commented on the matter saying, "Marty is very rigid – it's his way or the highway. Marty believes there are only two sets of rules: the rules of the court and his rules, and he carries himself that way." With several reports doing rounds around Katie being controlled by Cruise back in 2011 her parents were left concerned for her. Katie's divorce attorney father proved to be her "secret weapon" amid all the chaos in her personal life.

Suri Cruise, 18, looks just like mom Katie Holmes in off-the-shoulder blouse while out with friends in NYC https://t.co/DcM7QBAJQq pic.twitter.com/yVONJ2I1YA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 1, 2024

Katie was scared to the core when the Church of Scientology meddled with her personal life. According to the Daily Mail, the shifting of two Scientology believers in their home was the last straw for the actor. It was around this time that she got to know about Ron Miscavige, the father of Scientology leader David, who himself renounced the religion. He mentioned the "toxic policy of disconnection" within the church which would be devised for those who tried to leave their faith by abandoning and creating a rift within the family members against the leaving person.

@TMZ But she hates him because of Scientology and he hates her because he can't control her. — Cynthia Reynolds 💫 (@CindyReynolds) March 19, 2015

"That didn't sit so well with Katie, of course, and it hurt the marriage. She and Tom had big differences about the way life should be lived," Miscavige claimed. Meanwhile, actor and comedian Leah Remini, who is a former member of Scientology had a similar claim after she filed a legal lawsuit against the Church after bidding a farewell to it. The lawsuit read, "For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career. I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last."

In the documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, about the "cult" that was released in 2015, a report on the personal sufferings that broke down upon those who left the religious faith was recorded. Amongst all of them, Nicole Kidman, the British actor was also listed. The documentary claimed that after splitting from Cruise, Kidman never met her adopted kids who are now estranged from her and members of the church. The predicament caused a spiral of fear in Katie who decided to split from Tom Cruise then.