Kate Winslet Refused to Hide ‘Belly Rolls’ Says 'It Was Deliberate,' Here's Why

Kate Winslet, who is lovably known for her role as Rose from the blockbuster James Cameron flick Titanic refused to hide her tummy rolls. While filming Lee, the actor was asked by a crew member if she would prefer getting filmed in a certain position to avoid getting captured with a rolling belly. In a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, The Regime actor confessed how she avoided supporting unattainable beauty standards.

Winslet recalled a scene in her upcoming flick where she donned a bathing suit. "There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini. And one of the crew came up between takes and said, ‘You might want to sit up straighter’. So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?" she said. The actor who reprises the role of a historic World War II photographer Lee Miller shares the screen space with other actors like Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, and Alexander Skarsgard. Continuing further about the contention about women and their bodies on the silver screen the actor questioned the idea of looking "less than perfect" on the big screen.

"I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up," Winslet said setting up an example for the women working in the showbiz industry. "I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles’. I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate," the Hollywood star added proudly without any inhibitions. Speaking about the world-renowned photographer whose seminal work was only discovered after her death Winslet shared, "It’s so interesting because in all the letters I read, and her personal diaries, she was never down on herself, or critical of men. I admire that so much."

"We label women all the time – it drives me mad. If you think about how Lee described it, it’s: 'outspoken', 'headstrong', 'determined' – these big, fat words... We don’t describe men as ballsy or outspoken, because men just say whatever they want to say and do whatever they want to do, and it’s expected and permitted, but when a woman does that, we slap her with a label, and it sticks. No! I’m just saying what I think, I’m just being honest!" the actor added remarking her admiration for the role she'd be seen playing onscreen in September 2024.

According to US Magazine, Miller was the only photojournalist to witness the 1944 American assault at Saint-Malo in France. The tragic blot in modern history was captured by the model-turned-correspondent. However, her work also came with impediments to her mental well-being as she was diagnosed with PTSD from the war. Her impactful work was unearthed by her son from a basement after Lee Miller passed away.