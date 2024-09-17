Kate Winslet Has a Bold Message About Women Baring Everything on Camera: “That’s Not F--King Brave”

Kate Winslet is known for her roles in films like Titanic and The Reader and is set to star in the upcoming movie Lee. The film tells the story of Lee Miller, a model who became a renowned World War II photographer. Winslet took the opportunity to address a common narrative in Hollywood while promoting the new project. In a recent interview with TIME magazine, she shared her thoughts on what should and shouldn't be considered brave in the entertainment industry. She made headlines with her frank comments about women showing their bodies on camera.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

The Oscar winner declared, "That's not fucking brave," when asked about female actors who appear without makeup or show their bodies on screen. She elaborated, "I'm not an ex-postmaster fighting for justice, I'm not in the Ukraine. I'm doing a job that matters to me." Winslet believes such portrayals should be the norm, not the exception. The actress has long been an advocate for natural beauty and body positivity in an industry often criticized for its unrealistic standards. In fact, she made a conscious decision to present her body authentically during the filming of Lee.

Kate Winslet is discussing going topless in 'Lee' despite being unable to work out after an on-set injury: 'I had to be really f---ing brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself.' — gunaseelan (@gunaseelan144) August 7, 2024

She stopped her usual workout routine to achieve what Harper's Bazaar described as an "authentically soft" appearance for the role. Winslet shared an incident from the set that highlights her commitment to this cause. "There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini," she detailed. "And one of the crew came up between takes and said, 'You might want to sit up straighter.' So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?" This incident wasn't new for Winslet. She faced scrutiny throughout her career and famously endured criticism over her weight during and after the filming of Titanic.

Kate Winslet stars in LEE - the story of photographer Elizabeth `Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. In cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/XgdvbPZ4u0 — Curzon (@CurzonCinemas) September 14, 2024

Now at 47, she's more comfortable than ever in her own skin. "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles,'" Winslet said. "I'm more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate." She's calling for a shift in how the industry and the public view women's bodies on screen. She's pushing for a world where such portrayals are simply the norm by refusing to label natural appearances as 'brave.'

Ellen Kuras who is the director of the movie Lee, praised Winslet's approach. "Kate is very bold and is someone who, like Lee Miller, looks at the plight of women and cares about what happens," Kuras told TIME magazine. "Kate is looking behind the scenes, much like Lee Miller looked behind the scenes." Winslet's stance resonates with many who are tired of the unrealistic standards often set by Hollywood.