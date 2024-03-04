Kate Middleton's Wild Health Rumors Could Restart Due to This 'Unfortunate' Move Per an Expert

Kate Middleton’s health has many Royal Family enthusiasts worried over how she’s been keeping. Earlier this year, royal officials revealed she’d undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would be stepping back from her duties until Easter as reported by People. Since then, she’s not been publicly seen even for a bit. This sparked several conspiracy theories about the seriousness of her condition. Over the last few weeks, the whispers about her health have comparatively gone down—an expert claims to believe that speculations could arise once more per The Mirror UK.

Speaking to the publication’s podcast, Pod Save The King, the editor Russell Myers briefly compared how King Charles and Middleton have dealt with their respective ailments. He notes that while the King has been making public appearances despite his cancer diagnosis, Middleton’s strictly adhering to rest at home.

Moreover, Myers said, “That doesn’t take away from the fact that we should respect Kate wanting to guard her privacy - it’s a private medical matter and she obviously had a lot to deal with.” Additionally, Myers urged listeners to show grace when wanting to rest and rejuvenate. As announced by royal officials, Middleton is set to resume her royal duties by the end of the month. However, Myers appears to disagree with the time frame attached to Middleton’s coming back.

Where is Kate Middleton?



He said, “By saying that it is kind of unfortunate they’ve kind of put a date on it [her return] because by saying she’s going to be back by Easter if she needs a couple more weeks or she’s not back, I think they’ve said after Easter.” Myers further suggested how her potentially delayed return could once more re-start whispers about her whereabouts. Myers noted, “If she’s not back soon enough after that, the rumor mill will start again and I’m sure they are quite conscious of that.”

The truth behind Middleton’s current medical condition remains elusive with much unknown. Even Kensington Palace officials have refrained from issuing any other comments about Middleton’s health. However, they claim she’s been ‘doing well’ since getting back home. Earlier last week, her husband, Prince William, couldn’t carry out a royal event due to a “personal matter.” Likewise, he was absent from his late godfather, King Constantine, from Greece, citing reasons mentioned earlier.

Myers once more explained the excuse of a ‘personal reason’ to how rumors would once more spread like wildfire. Myers said, “The very fact they said personal reasons, it doesn’t stop the rumor mill from exploding and we’ve seen this recently with the chatter on social media about where Kate is, what is wrong with her, we haven’t seen her in so long.” Lastly, Myers urges listeners and fans to be respectful of the couple’s privacy in the time Middleton is taking to heal and what William is using to navigate his new life.