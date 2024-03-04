Kate Middleton's Team Respond to Conspiracy Theories About her Whereabouts: "She's Doing Well"

The Royal Family has been abuzz with a series of health scares lately, beginning with King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, closely followed by Sarah Ferguson’s medical scare. However, Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery has created quite a buzz in its announcement. The Princess of Wales has been maintaining radio silence since returning home from the medical procedure.

This resulted in the circulation of several conspiracy theories from critics on social media. It looks like Middleton’s team has spoken up with a positive update about Middleton before things could get blown out of proportion per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Kensington officials speaking with Page Six unraveled a primary detail concerning Middleton’s whereabouts. Speaking with the publication, a representative of the Princess of Wales said, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates.”

This curt update insinuates that Middleton might return to royal duties in time for Easter as revealed previously by officials. Furthermore, it appears that every iota of data shared concerning Middleton would be very minimal to respect her privacy while she recovers. The representative strictly claimed that such a guidance system would continue to stand.

4. 17th January 2024 - Kensington Palace reveals that Kate Middleton has had “planned abdominal surgery” and will be out till Easter. She hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day 2023. #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #royalfamily #camilla #WilliamandKate #ThomasKingston — Marie Adderly (@MimiCatBud) March 3, 2024

Lastly, to ease the concerns of many fans and well-wishers, the representative revealed Middleton is ‘doing well’ and en route to making a recovery. Middleton’s absence has long been speculated with many conspiracy theorists concocting stories behind the alleged truths over her disappearance.

Image Source: Reddit | @OutOfTheLoop

For instance, a thread on Reddit from a forum that regularly discusses current affairs including details about the royal family prompted a conversation about Middleton. The user named ‘OutoFTheLoop’ asked, “What is going on with Kate Middleton?” Several people responded with explanations about her surgery and how she's stepped away from royal duties since then.

Definitely think Kate Middleton is healing from her bbl surgery. #WhereIsKate — Tanty (@Meekav_) March 3, 2024

One even recalled an ambulance being called to Middleton and her husband Prince William’s residence to admit her into the hospital. On that note, the user also noticed the tabloid’s alleged ‘silence’ on Middleton’s disappearance.

The person said, “They are usually all up the royal family’s a** but they have absolutely nothing to say about this.” The same Reddit user highlights another theory about Middleton being in a coma - a highly speculated ordeal.

Another commenter on the thread highlights the ‘blackout’ privacy Middleton has been getting since the surgery. The person said, “The official line is that she is recovering from a planned surgery for several months and is being given privacy and time with her family, but no royal has ever been given this kind of total blackout privacy for so long.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Other such theories included Middleton possibly undergoing a serious form of cancer, her operation being a ‘planned’ scheme, a divorce, or even cosmetic surgeries. Nonetheless, as confirmed by royal officials, she’s in recovery and will hopefully be back soon.