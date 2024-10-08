The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is reportedly considering a historic decision that could break royal tradition for her eldest son, Prince George. Currently, 11-year-old George is attending Lambrook School, a co-educational institution near the family’s home in Windsor, alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. With Lambrook only catering to students up to the age of 13, the question of where George will go next has sparked much speculation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Many expect that George will follow the path of his father, Prince William, and attend Eton College— the prestigious all-boys school that is also alma mater to Prince Harry. In June last year, Middleton and William were seen touring Eton with George, further fueling rumors that this could be his next school. However, reports indicate that Middleton might be willing to break away from the royal tradition and choose her former school, Marlborough College, instead.

Of oueae Princess Catherine of Wales is very relevant. She is the most popular Royal according to opinion polls.



She did keep Prince George home at least one year longer than normal. Princess William would have discussed the pros and cons of him going to Eton with her. — John Monroe (@JohnMon25290678) May 5, 2024

According to Daily Mail, four months ago, Kate was spotted visiting the institution, which has led many to believe that she would send George to the co-ed. If so, George would be the first future king to complete his schooling at entirely co-educational institutions, diverging from the all-boys schooling path followed by past monarchs and royal heirs.

A new school for the Cambridge kids. Kensington Palace have announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be attending the Lambrook School in Berkshire from next month. The co-ed private school is just nine miles from their new Home Park home in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/9u0DOtK9g8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 22, 2022

Historically, British monarchs were educated privately at home, with Queen Elizabeth II and others before her receiving private tutoring. It wasn’t until King Charles III that royals began attending formal schools. Charles attended a series of all-boys schools, including Hill House, Cheam School, and Gordonstoun. Prince William followed a similar path, attending Eton College, which remains the traditional choice for male members of the royal family.

However, Prince George’s education has already broken away from these long-established norms. He started his schooling at Thomas’s Battersea, a co-educational school, before transferring to his current school. Marlborough College is known for its academic excellence, extracurricular opportunities, and diverse and inclusive environment. Its notable alumni include Middleton's siblings, Pippa and James, as well as Princess Eugenie, Samantha Cameron, and comedian Jack Whitehall.

George and his siblings recently returned to school after their half-term break. While it's unclear how the Wales family has spent their holiday, the future king may have used the time to focus on his studies. The coming months are critical as George prepares for exams that could influence his future school placement. He may face entrance tests for prestigious schools such as Eton and Marlborough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Middleton’s involvement during this time has been evident, with reports confirming that she will remain home with George, skipping the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, which she has attended in previous years. A source told the Mirror, "The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him."