In a surprising twist, Kate Middleton's name has vanished from the British army's official website, sparking intrigue about her potential return to royal duties after undergoing abdominal surgery. Initially listed to lead the annual review of soldiers at the Horse Guards Parade on June 8, hopes soared for her public appearance at the Trooping the Colour event, a precursor to King Charles' birthday celebration.

People reported on Tuesday that her Kensington Palace officials claimed they had not been contacted regarding her appearance. The Princess of Wales, 42, was reportedly going to be inspecting the Foot soldiers at the pre-Trooping the Colour ceremonial as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, according to reports before her name was removed.

The members will line the processional path along London's Mall after the inspection. Even though King Charles III's real birthday is in November, a series of ceremonial festivities known as Trooping the Colour are held to commemorate and acknowledge the monarch's birthday. Since her 2011 marriage to 41-year-old Prince William, Middleton has attended every event.

Middleton has mostly avoided the spotlight after having a "successful" abdominal operation on January 17, preferring to heal from her Windsor residence, Adelaide Cottage. Numerous conspiracy theories have gained ground since her disappearance. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates," her office stated to The Post last week.

They also said that she was "doing well" and that "that guidance stands." For the first time since her surgery, the mother of three was seen on Monday outside Windsor Castle, sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. The future queen is seen trying to blend in with dark-shade jacket and dark sunglasses in the incredibly blurry pictures.

Middleton will "unlikely return to public duties until after Easter," palace officials announced shortly after announcing the surgery. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.” “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, may not be able to participate actively in the celebrations this year, as per Reuters, but Prince William and other royal family members, such as Princess Anne, would typically ride horses beside their father.

The princess's unexplained disappearance coincides with King Charles III's ongoing treatment. Prince William's representative told People on Wednesday that "his focus is on his work and not on social media" despite the ups and downs facing the royal family.