Kate Middleton’s Health Had Allegedly Put ‘Her Life in Real Danger’ After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic, as stated by Kensington Palace. She is now recuperating at home but at one point, "her life was in serious danger."

Fiesta, a show that examines contemporary social and political events at the national and worldwide levels, broadcast a new episode this Sunday, January 28, 2024, on the Spanish channel Telecinco. Presenter Emma García and her team of collaborators unveiled new information on the 42-year-old princess's health, whose surgery remains mostly shrouded in mystery, Marca reported.

The Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery at home. Kate Middleton has left the hospital after a two-week stay following abdominal surgery. pic.twitter.com/eA0ZsZrjRw — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) January 29, 2024

The program aimed to dissect information on what is happening with Princess Kate and why there's so much secrecy around her health condition. "The truth, we will never know unless the recovery does not progress as it should, because they will have no choice," commented one of the contributors. This relatively unfavorable perspective has raised many issues for Emma García, who asked, "Among the information available... Is she okay right now? Is her life currently in danger?"

The answer was anything but comforting and left one wondering about the events of the past few days. "Her life was in great danger. The concern at the Royal House was palpable," journalists at the roundtable discussed, adding, "the postoperative process became complicated and her life had to be saved."

Even though there's a lot of fear for the Princess' health and concern about the mystery surrounding her condition, PEOPLE reported that the mother of two is in very good hands. A former patient of The London Clinic exclusively talked to PEOPLE about his experience having stomach surgery there and how the hospital helped him recover.

“I had a really good experience. I think the experience is always dominated by how well your surgery goes and the best surgeons are associated with The London Clinic, who are leading in their field in both research and surgery. I had a super surgeon, it was all very efficient; I was on the operating table two hours after I went in,” the insider tells PEOPLE of his treatment in June 2023.

Former Patient at Kate Middleton's Hospital Details Recovery After Abdominal Surgery: 'It's a Bit Scary at First' pic.twitter.com/rnkam6pBzt — People (@people) January 23, 2024

The Princess is now back home, and the Palace assured people she's resting and is well. “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on January 29.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world," the statement read.

Princess Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic the day before, Kensington Palace stated on January 17. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Just 3 months later on March 22, Princess Kate shared the shocking news that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess of Whales is now recovering and is set to resume her royal duties soon.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 30, 2024. It has since been updated.