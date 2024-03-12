Kate Middleton’s 'Damning' Photo Controversy Has Made Things 'Worse' for the Royals, Says PR Expert

In honor of Mother's Day in Britain on Sunday, Kensington Palace published a picture of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, with her kids. This was a very routine event for the Windsors, and maybe they thought it would allay some of the apprehension on the internet. However, the image drew the attention of the public owing to its altercations. As reported by People, an expert in crisis communications and public relations from London, Mark Borkowski, said that the palace hasn't eased public fears in attempting to project a new image with this 'damning' photo of the Princess and her kids.

The expert stated, "Now some people are asking if it is all generated by AI or is it a Photoshop of a photo taken. It’s not something you'd want the royal brand to be aligned with." Despite the royal family's 'never complain, never explain' attitude throughout Queen Elizabeth's reign, Borkowski noted, "The royals have got themselves cornered by giving some level of information but never enough." The 'halfway' approach, he added, has led to this awful shot being the subject of discussions everywhere when it could otherwise be dismissed.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C," (where "C" stands for Catherine herself) is the last line of the original post's caption on Instagram. The image was attributed to 'Prince of Wales, 2024.' All of this seemed pretty mundane, but then, when a kill notification was issued by news agencies, netizens took to social media and dissected everything that went wrong during the editing of the image. Perceptive fans noticed numerous oddities that seemed to indicate the picture had been manipulated, with Kate's right hand seeming strangely blurry and a portion of her daughter Princess Charlotte's sleeve missing.

I wasn’t in on this whole conspiracy about Kate Middleton missing and the royals covering it up until they dropped this obviously fake photo today to appease public concern.



On Monday, after the photo basically broke social media, Princess Kate expressed regret in a personal statement: "Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

Soon after, another insider informed the outlet, "[Kate] has apologized and graciously so. She has done something that 99% of us do — and we don’t have the scrutiny that they do. Think of the level of scrutiny of pictures of her, as people pore over them. You’re always on display and always got to be perfect." The source concluded, "She might be a member of the royal family, but she’s also a human being. If you've just had an operation, you want to look your best with the first photograph that’s published for the outside world." As per Page Six, the Palace said that they would not be sharing the original photo of the princess and her kids, even after being prompted by several media outlets.

On the surface, the upbeat picture looked to indicate that the princess was in good health and spirits after her almost total disappearance from the public eye in late December. Middleton, 42, was described as having had 'successful' stomach surgery in January and spending over two weeks in the hospital by Kensington Palace, which had released very little information about her. However, after that, the rumors gave way to complete retractions. The AP reported in its analysis of the picture that both significant image modification and the elimination of 'red eye' effects are forbidden by its guidelines. The altered image sparked a social media frenzy and fed rumors about Kate's whereabouts and well-being.