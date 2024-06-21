Kate Middleton was Once Furious When She Thought Prince William was 'Cheapening' Her Image

The members of The British Royal Family are most beloved across the world. Their graceful and enchanting demeanor has continued to charm admirers from all over the world. Among an array of love stories from the family, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s relationship takes the cake.

The couple are known for their beaming smiles around each other and their mutual affinity for the good of their people. But, like most relationships, theirs wasn’t without any bumps. Middleton and William did break up at one point in their relationship before getting married. As per the Mirror, Middleton was left distraught about something big that led to their split in the first place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

A 2007 article by The Daily Mail UK was the first to record their major heartbreak. However, as per a source, Middleton was disgruntled about her then-boyfriend’s alleged attempts to “cheapen" her image. Back then, it appeared that William was on thin ice with his beloved, especially after a few rather scandalous pictures surfaced.

He was spotted hanging out at what seemed to be his favorite pub - Boujis, London. Just after a fun night there, he was caught dancing atop a platform along with an anonymous woman who was most certainly not Middleton. These bombshell pictures played a key role in causing a rift in their relationship as lovers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's highly-publicized split happened in 2007 💔 https://t.co/w4iKxgUHDr pic.twitter.com/7UfwYemaj0 — Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) November 11, 2018

A source speaking to the publication recounted Middleton’s thoughts about her lover’s many fans. The source close to the Princess of Wales alleged, “She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend, and for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering.”

Next, the insider iterates on the pictures captured by paparazzi saying “After his recent behavior, she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public, he was cheapening her image as well as his own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Middleton is known to be a bold and confident woman who doesn’t mince her words. As per the source, Middleton was crystal clear about how she wanted to be treated. The insider explained, “She told him she wasn’t prepared to be treated like a doormat, and that his carefree behavior was affecting her image.”

Furthermore, the Princess of Wales allegedly gave her lover quite a “pasting.” The source was said to be a very close friend of Middleton and concluded her thoughts with one final remark: “In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her…” This insinuates their relationship wasn’t as rosy as they made it to be and underwent many tumultuous hurdles as such.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Nonetheless, despite these discrepancies, the couple eventually got back together and built a healthy relationship for themselves. They were practically inseparable in public! After three years of courting each other, they decided to become each other's forever partners.

In 2011, the couple had a flamboyant wedding ceremony at the iconic Westminster Abbey which was watched by multitudes across the world. The happy couple now have three children together and appear content in their lives.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 3, 2024. It has since been updated.