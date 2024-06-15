Kate Middleton Updates Public on Health, Announces Return to Public Duties

Princess Kate Middleton provided a rare update on her health. In a statement released on Friday, she shared that she has "a few more months" of treatment remaining but is making "good progress." Additionally, she also revealed her plans to step back into public life.

She confirmed that she would attend a large military parade on Saturday, June 15, alongside her family to celebrate King Charles III's birthday.

The world will finally see Kate Middleton again. Two months after announcing her cancer diagnosis and six months since her last public appearance on Christmas Day, — Eric (@HeyitsEricHere1) June 15, 2024

Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has largely stayed out of the public eye to focus on recovery. In March, she described her chemotherapy as 'preventative'. Her office had previously indicated that she would not resume her public duties until receiving clearance from her medical team. Earlier in March, she was spotted visiting a farm shop with her husband, Prince William, as per CBS News.

Was it filmed at the same location as Paul McCartneys Wings Album 'Wild LIfe'? 🤔https://t.co/E3p9c1EAUF@JMCDelingpole @DickDelingpole pic.twitter.com/2ZM1sqyUdp — ❌〶he🎯racle™🍿 (@X_the_Oracle) June 15, 2024

In her recent statement, Kate shared that she was "not out of the woods yet," and expressed gratitude for the support she has received. "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made a world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times".

According to People magazine, Kensington Palace also released a new photo of Kate alongside her statement, which was taken earlier in the week at the royal family's Windsor estate, west of London.

King Charles is ‘delighted’ that daughter-in-law Kate Middleton will make Trooping the Colour today while she receives cancer treatment https://t.co/6ok7v4AEX2 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 15, 2024

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, and tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," Kate shared.

She mentioned that she had been doing some work from home and indicated that she would gradually take on more responsibilities.

Lovely to see Kate Middleton getting better and looking pretty much the same. Her message, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," will resonate with everyone. It's a message of encouragement and hope.🙏🏽 — Lynn Granger, Author (@LynnGranger20) June 14, 2024

Kate did not attend the Colonel's Review last Saturday, a formal dress rehearsal for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, which marks the official birthday of the British monarch. Trooping the Colour, a tradition dating back to the 18th century does not coincide with the monarch's actual birthday, which for 75-year-old Charles is in November.

As the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate sent her apologies for missing the parade rehearsal in a letter shared by the military unit on social media, in late May.

"Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," Kate wrote in the letter. "Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment. However, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has been undergoing treatment. He has gradually resumed his public duties and confirmed that he will attend the Trooping the Colour parade, though he mentioned he would ride in a carriage rather than on horseback for the procession.