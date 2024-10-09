Kate Middleton Had Reportedly Said She Would Never Forgive Meghan Markle for the Public Betrayal

Kate Middleton was allegedly furious with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their Oprah Winfrey interview, which is said to have caused extensive damage to the bonds of the Royal Family, as per the New York Post. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the iconic TV host in 2021 after announcing their departure from 'the Firm.' However, the Duchess of Cambridge appears unwilling to forgive or overlook what she perceives as the 'ultimate betrayal' by Markle. Furthermore, there's no indication of a change in this stance anytime soon. An insider said, "Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

The source further added, “They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around.” Harry had distanced himself from his brother, Prince William, going as far as stating in his memoir, Spare, that he was left shaken after William supposedly yelled at him during the Sandringham Summit. Despite this, sources indicated that William may want to reconcile with Harry and extend an olive branch. According to The Mirror, the source added, "But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in."

Reports indicate that Middleton had been making late-night calls to Harry in a compassionate attempt to mend his strained relationship with the royal family. A source revealed, “Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks." “She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home," the source added.

Meanwhile, in the revealing conversation with Winfrey, Harry confessed to feeling disappointed by his father, while Markle alleged that Middleton had caused her distress. The interview, which gained fame, portrayed the royal family as racially prejudiced and resistant to accepting Harry's biracial wife, Markle, and their son, Prince Archie, according to OK! Magazine. Markle said, "Separate from that, and what was happening behind closed doors was, you know, we knew I was pregnant. We now know it’s Archie, and it was a boy. We didn’t know any of that at the time. We can just talk about it as Archie now."

Markle hinted that Archie's mixed ethnicity was cited as a reason for not granting him the title of prince and the corresponding privileges. Meanwhile, in his book, Harry labeled his elder brother, William, as his 'arch-nemesis,' and accused the royal family of mistreating Markle. He also disclosed private details of a disagreement between Markle and Middleton during a wedding dress fitting. The release of the book coincided with the couple's Netflix docuseries, where they elaborate on their decision to step back from royal responsibilities in 2020.

This article was originally published on 02.17.24.