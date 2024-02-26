Kate Middleton Makes Drastic Hiring Decision Amid Recovery, New Secretary ‘Resembles' Roger Federer

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has reportedly appointed Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, who was Queen Elizabeth II's equerry, as her personal secretary. The Princess is making this change while she continues to make a recovery from abdominal surgery, per Marca.

Due to Middleton's recent hospitalization, she will not be making any public appearances until after Easter. The actual reason for Princess Kate's hospitalization, which required immediate abdominal surgery, is still a mystery, but supporters of the Royal Family have been showing Middleton their appreciation and support during this difficult period for the family.

At this time, Lt Col White, who has long served the royal family, can be a valuable addition to the household. White's remarkable experience includes serving with the late Queen till her demise on September 8, 2022. Making history, he was the first Royal Marines commando to be appointed to such a position in 2020. During his remarkable military career, he served in Afghanistan in 2009, demonstrating his crucial expertise and leadership skills by acting quickly to avert a possible catastrophe in Helmand.

White gained popularity on social media after his photos went viral due to his uncanny likeness to former Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. It is rather startling how similar he looks. Several people highlighted how attractive the secretary is. "Oh my he looks like Roger Federer," a user remarked with a heart-eyes emoji on X. Another exclaimed on X, "Excellent! He looks like Roger Federer." One other social media user also appreciated his good looks, saying, “He’s very handsome.”

The Princess of Wales may need some time to heal before returning to public life. A person close to the royal family commented on Middleton's long recovery time to PEOPLE, “It is sensible to take the time. That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging,” they said. A former London Clinic patient praised the facility, saying, “The physical therapists are amazing, helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first.”

Meanwhile, Prince William has hired Ian Patrick, a former government ambassador, as his private secretary. Patrick, who has worked with politician Lord Ashdown, has extensive expertise for the post. Despite personal hardships, Prince William has stayed involved in royal responsibilities, advocating for relief to Gaza during a humanitarian crisis there. The heir to the throne will also attend a special Thanksgiving Service commemorating King Constantine II on February 27 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.