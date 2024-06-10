Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Once Had This Terribly Awkward Situation

The relationship between the most prominent royal women, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, has always been distant. Reports suggest that their dynamic has been notably cold. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, reveals glimpses of the occasional tension between Markle and Middleton. An incident during the 2018 Royal Foundation Forum, as reported by Yahoo, highlights the awkwardness between the sisters-in-law. Markle, having forgotten her lip gloss, reportedly asked to borrow Middleton's, indicating a moment of discomfort between them before they took the stage with Harry and Prince William.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

Talking about the moment, Harry wrote, "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help." As reported by Mirror, he further spoke about Middleton's reaction and said, “Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe? Something we should've been able to laugh about soon after. But it left a little mark." He revealed that the media had a feeling that it was something more significant.

Harry also said that Middleton must have been uncomfortable because Markle became a part of the royal family and thus would be competing with her. In another part of Spare, Harry tries to debunk what he considers misinformation about the controversy involving bridesmaid dresses with Markle and Middleton before his wedding to Markle. After they became engaged, Markle was measured for her now oversized bridesmaid dress only four days before the wedding. As Harry said, Middleton insisted that the dress had to be completely restitched, while Markle complained that her tailor could just make adjustments.

This disagreement between the two women sparked tension. Meanwhile, even before meeting Markle, Harry had envisioned forming a “fab 4” with his brother, Middleton, and his future partner. As reported by Page Six, he wrote, "I also said I couldn’t wait for them to meet her, that I looked forward to the four of us spending lots of time together." He also expressed his desire to find a partner who would be an equal participant in their joint ventures with William and the Waleses. Despite this, Harry asserts that William was the one who tempered his aspirations. William reportedly said, "She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Also, royal fans hoping for a reconciliation may need to leave any hope, as suggested by royal expert Tom Quinn. Earlier in April this year, Quinn said, "Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty. Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider." The royal expert said their relationship has become too "poisonous" to heal, according to InStyle.