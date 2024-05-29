Kate Beckinsale Hits Out at Trolls For Calling Her 'Too Thin': 'I Am Trying to Survive'

Kate Beckinsale faced major health issues earlier this year, without mentioning the cause of her illness the Underworld actress had hinted at being a 'Tummy Troubles Survivor' in one of her Instagram posts. Beckinsale has since been discharged from the hospital and graced the red carpet for the inaugural King's Trust Gala in New York City on May 2. She has also been prepping for her forthcoming 1990s-based film, Stolen Girl. In one of her recently deleted videos, Beckinsale could be seen having fun in her trailer and sporting a variety of retro-inspired outfits and hairstyles while dancing to All Saints' Never Ever. However, fans disapproved of the sudden weight loss and criticized her physical transformation, "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin … You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost …" one fan wrote on the post, according to Page Six.

The Pearl Harbour actress didn't hold back from the trolls and wrote back, "I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year." She continued to explain for the first time about her mysterious illness, "I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach." She further stated that she experienced "a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease," and that it is "mitigated by stress, shock, and grief."

Kate Beckinsale is sharing photos from a hospital bed, sparking concern and well wishes from fans. pic.twitter.com/VSJiB8iURr — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 12, 2024

"That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss," she noted. "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important." "I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left," Beckinsale continued. As per Fox News, Beckinsale advised the trolls to 'do better' rather than feel the need "to bully females about their appearance."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Presley Ann

"The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant. I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it … Do better," she said. In reply to an additional critic who wrote, "Please have a bite to eat. "I love you, but I'm worried about your skinny appearance," Beckinsale replied. "Enough." Beckinsale told People magazine earlier this month that "it's been a rough year."

Kate Beckinsale has returned to the red carpet following a mysterious illness. pic.twitter.com/6cFgCs9ssv — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 3, 2024

"Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."