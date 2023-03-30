Kat Von D Sells Her Massive 13-Bedroom Mansion For a Whopping $12.5 Million

Kat Von D has reportedly found a buyer for her 12,565-square-foot property more than a year after she put it on the market. The celebrity tattoo artist has sold her home, which was featured in the 2003 film Cheaper By The Dozen, for US$7.75m, down from the original US$15m price tag.

Von D, 41, first listed the 13-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Los Angeles in January 2022. Six months later, she cut the price to US$12.5m.

Image Source: The Sher Group

According to TMZ, she finally closed the sale of the house on Tuesday (28 March) for half of the original market price to Tyler James Cassity, the co-owner of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The property is home to 11 bedrooms, ornate bathrooms, an antique library, a blood-red pool, and more. Von D purchased the home for $6.5 million in 2016 and renovated it over the course of six years. She first listed it for sale in January with a $15 million price tag and then discounted it to $12.5 million before reaching its current price.

Image Source: The Sher Group

The property also has a rich history that extends beyond Von D. According to the Los Angeles Times, it was originally built in the Westlake neighborhood by the American businessman Isaac Newton Van Nuys. The outlet reported that it was moved to its current location in Windsor Square by his son J. Benton Van Nuys in 1914. Lucy Dahl, a screenwriter and the daughter of Roald Dahl, then purchased the property in 1998 before selling it to Von D.

The home might look a little familiar to "Cheaper by the Dozen" fans, too -- because it was the Baker residence back in the day, but it's obviously had a huge makeover since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond)

Von D also shared the news on Instagram, she said: "As some of you may have heard, we have officially put our beloved Queen Anne Victorian home on the market this week, as we make our way to Indiana to move into another Victorian house we are currently restoring. But worry not! For those of you who have been curious about this house, its history, and the 6 years it took me to fully restore this piece of art, I filmed an in-depth documentary on it that’s currently getting edited and will be released this year!"

"Although the format will be along the lines of a sentimental home tour, I wanted to showcase the before-and-after process of this restoration, the inspiration, and historical references behind my designs, as well as intimate interviews with all the tradesmen and artisans that poured their heart and souls into this project and have become like family to us through this 6-year process! Believe it or not, this documentary will pull on your heartstrings even if you’re not familiar with Victorian architecture!" she added.

"In the meantime, thank you for all your love and support! Casa Von D has brought many amazing people together and I can’t wait to share the documentary with you soon!" concluded the artist.