Karine Jean Pierre Gives One-Word Response to Reporter’s Query on Joe Biden’s Dropping Poll Results

Karine Jean Pierre looked visibly annoyed by a CBS News reporter's question regarding Joe Biden's dropping poll numbers. The White House Press Secretary gave a one-word response to the correspondent asking if the President is firing staff from his administration because of his poor performance in surveys ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: GOP Senators Reject Trump's Latest Bid to Revoke Obamacare Saying It's 'Technically Impossible'

"I suspect that if we polled the room, many of us would probably ask some version of the following question: Given the president's sagging poll numbers and the fact that he is currently placing behind any Republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward in reflection of those numbers that continue to show him underwater?" asked CBS senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

O'Keefe didn't beat around the bush and bluntly asked the Press Secretary about the drop in numbers. Jean Pierre brazenly stared at the correspondent and gave a sharp, one-word response, "No," during a press briefing on Monday, November 27, 2023, reported Radar Online. O'Keefe's follow-up question further irked the 49-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

The CBS correspondent then questioned, "And there was also a call out in recent weeks to staff, senior officials, and if you wanna go by the end of the year, go — otherwise, you're here for the duration of the rest of the term — is there, should we be anticipating any departures of either Cabinet officials or other senior officials."

Also Read: Former U.S. Attorney Shoots Down Trump’s Georgia Lawyer’s Attempt to Get Sensitive DOJ Evidence

An annoyed Jean Pierre replied, "Look, I can't speak to people's personal decisions; I just don't." She expounded, "We don't have anything to announce at this time and, you know, we're going to continue to do the work that the president's set out to do," adding, "And we just talked about supply chains, we just talked about the economy, we've been talking about the president's leadership globally, especially in the Middle East."

CBS News’ @edokeefe: “Given the president’s sagging poll numbers, and the fact that he is currently placing behind any Republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward?”



WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “No.” pic.twitter.com/O8V709enI8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 27, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. Revealed the Real Reason Why He Quit Alcohol: “Warning Signs in Family”

Jean Pierre stressed, "That's what we're here to do and focus on. That's what I'm here to do and focus on — I just can't speak to people's decisions," and moved on to the next question. Several polls in the past months have shown that Biden is behind his Republican rival, Donald Trump. However, in a recent national poll released in early November by Marquette Law School, aside from Trump, Republican GOP candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are also leading Biden in a hypothetical match.

According to the survey, Trump has secured dominance over Biden with a 52% to 48% lead. Meanwhile, Haley topped Biden with 55% to 45%, and DeSantis outdone the Democrat with 51% to 49%. The survey indicates POTUS' decreasing popularity among the population of the States. Meanwhile, the former president has been outshining since July 2023 in all the polls.

In early November, Pierre discussed the poll results in length. "You have to take these polls… with a grain of salt, right? And I talked about 2020… and what we saw in 2020 and what was being reported then," per Fox News. She continued, "So, look, we don't put much stock in… polls."

"The president is going to focus on delivering for the American people. He has an agenda that is incredibly popular and that matters. And that's going to be what the president is going to focus on: How do we continue to deliver for the American people? And that's the focus," she concluded.

More from Inquisitr

Filmmaker Taika Waititi Recalls Donald Trump’s “List of Demands” on the Sets of Superbowl Ad in 2012

Hilary Clinton Likens Donald Trump to Hitler, Warns That Re-Electing Him Would Mean “End of the Country”