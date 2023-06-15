Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori "Truly Gets Him" as She Assumes Control of His Businesses

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West is back in the news following rumors that his business is now run by his claimed wife Bianca Censori. Bianca, who has been working with Ye's company for three years now, has reportedly been made in charge of the company's major decisions. This information follows Kanye's recent loss of significant ties with Adidas and other companies.

A source exclusively told US Weekly, "Things couldn't be better for Kanye and Bianca and they're doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is." They also added, "Friends feared Julianna [his ex] was just dating him for clout, so that ended and then things progressed with Bianca."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jonathan Leibson

Another source revealed to The U.S. Sun that Bianca is responsible for major decisions for the company, stating, "Bianca runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November." They added, "Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/Donda Academy." They further stated, "She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far."

The Australian-born 28-year-old and the 46-year-old rapper made their relationship known to the world in January before announcing their marriage later that same month. Another insider revealed, "Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," noting that the occasion occurred two months after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The former couple called it quits in 2021 after spending more than six years together. They share children Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, as well as girls North, 10, and Chicago, 5.

Kanye West & his wife, Bianca heading to Sunday service yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4ZR9lqu2N0 — BOOMIN MEDIA (@_BoominMedia) June 6, 2023

Kanye and Censori have a professional relationship in addition to their romantic one. The latter has worked as the architectural designer for YEEZY since 2020. The source stated, "Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects," adding, "He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don't always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he's feeling better than ever."

It was recently reported that the Yeezy entrepreneur has apparently avoided going on "wild violent public rants" since getting married to Bianca. Close insiders have reportedly told The U.S. Sun that West keeps his circle tight and his new wife has apparently taken charge of their relationship, keeping him "grounded amid the small circle of people."

Image Source: Getty Images | Roy Rochlin

The insider who once worked with Kanye revealed, "They have finally found a moment of peace in their relationship. They are both focused on making the kids' lives content and seamless. He is still very much involved in their lives as much as he can. She has really been keeping him grounded."

