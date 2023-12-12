Kanye West's Secret Project Finally Revealed, 'Been Discreetly Working On the Concept for Months'

After losing millions of dollars over Yeezy and facing months-long social media bans due to his anti-Semitic outbursts, Kanye West is quietly preparing to open a news station in an attempt to seize control of the media. As per The U.S. Sun reports, the contentious rapper, who is now on a global tour, has been secretly working on the concept for some months. He even created a prototype website that his team has been using to test their production. “Ye’s plan is to give people something different than they get from the mainstream. It would be launched in the States, but his fans could tune in from anywhere around the world," a close source revealed.

“Ye is hugely ambitious, but even his inner circle was shocked by these plans. He is convinced it could be a huge success if he does it the right way, and his team has secretly been working on it for months." The source added. “Ye is really invested in this project and has a team testing the production daily. If he manages to pull this off, it has the potential to become absolutely massive.” In addition to his covert endeavor, he has been diligently crafting a new record. For the collaboration, he has linked up with Ty Dolla $ign; insiders have stated that it may be released soon. The album was originally scheduled for release in October; however, that date was ultimately postponed. During the Mowalola catwalk show during London Fashion Week, Kanye debuted a song from the album, Vultures.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye had stated while announcing his deal with social media app, Parlement. As per The NY Times reports, the Donda rapper had agreed to buy the free speech platform after being labeled as racist. Ye will "continue the fight against censorship, cancel culture, and authoritarianism" by purchasing Parler, George Farmer, CEO of Parlement Technologies, stated. Parler was removed from Apple, Amazon, and Google's platforms after the app contained violent callouts during the Capitol Hill brawl on January 6. By the time the app was reinstated, it had lost a huge fan base.

However, in mid-November, the proposed purchase was canceled "in the interest of both parties." As reported by CBS News, the deal fell through only after a month; it was announced with great fanfare. "In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November," the company released an official statement on X. "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community," the company added.

