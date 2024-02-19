Kanye West’s Outbursts 'Reminded' Kim Kardashian of 'Why She Ended Her Marriage': Expert

The rollercoaster relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been marked by ups and downs, with recent outbursts from West serving as a stark reminder of the challenges the couple faced during their marriage. As Kardashian navigates life post-divorce, she finds herself reflecting on the past while contemplating her future, including the possibility of a fourth marriage. Despite their once-high profile as a power couple, Kardashian and West’s romance ultimately came to an end, with Kardashian filing for divorce in 2021 after a bitter legal battle.

West’s recent outbursts, including a public altercation with a reporter, have drawn attention once again to the problematic nature of their past relationship. Relationship expert Louella Alderson suggested to Mirror, "Given Kanye's past erratic behavior, it's unlikely that Kim will be surprised or overly affected by his recent outburst with a female reporter. She has been dealing with Kanye's unpredictable actions and public statements for years now and has likely developed a thick skin when it comes to his behavior. Kim always remains tight-lipped about Kanye's behavior, even when he has publicly spoken about her. So, it's unlikely that this incident will cause any major rift or tension between them.”

Alderson further added, "It may just serve as a reminder to Kim of why they ended their marriage and the day-to-day challenges she no longer has to deal with. With Kanye being remarried and them both moving on with their lives, it's unlikely that this specific incident will greatly affect their co-parenting relationship. Kim knows what Kanye is like and this will likely be seen as just another moment of him acting out."

But that's not all, since the expert added, "When it comes to their children, they seem to have a good co-parenting relationship and are able to put their differences aside for the sake of their kids. As long as Kanye respects their children's well-being, it's unlikely that this outburst will greatly affect their co-parenting relationship."

As Kardashian explores the possibility of a future relationship, she remains grounded in her priorities and values. She recognizes the difference between infatuation and genuine connection, highlighting the significance of accountability, independence, and shared values in a partner.

As reported by Elle, Kardashian confessed on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast, "I don't know. I really don't. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.' I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot." She continued, "I'm not lonely, so I'm good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it's such a big, I don't take that lightly."

The reality TV personality further added to the list of qualities she wanted in a partner: “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too, the list is so long."