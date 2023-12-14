Kanye West's Latest Album Makes Unauthorized Use of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit 'Everybody'

Rapper Kanye West is making headlines again, this time for his unauthorized use of the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit Everybody in his upcoming album, Vultures. The controversial artist reportedly failed to seek permission from the iconic boy band, comprising Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough, to sample their almost three-decade-old classic.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Also Read: Bianca Censori's Fans Notice Her Drastic Weightloss, Blames Kanye West For Allegedly 'Controlling' Her Food

Sources close to the Backstreet Boys revealed to TMZ that neither the members nor their team approved of West's use of Everybody. The rapper's decision not to clear the song poses a significant problem as he gears up to release his highly anticipated album this week. The track, already played at West's Vultures album listening party in Miami, has created a buzz on the internet. It remains uncertain whether West attempted to secure permission and faced rejection or if he simply neglected to ask for the band's consent. There could potentially be legal ramifications for the rapper, raising questions about copyright infringement and intellectual property rights.

Kanye West Did Not Get Backstreet Boys' Approval for New 'Everybody' Single https://t.co/Wuuyv8Eh7l via @TMZ — HTI (@HottraxInc) December 14, 2023

Radar Online reached out to both the Backstreet Boys' team and West's lawyers for comments on the matter, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the unauthorized use of Everybody in Vultures. The controversy surrounding West's upcoming album doesn't end with the unauthorized sampling. Weeks ago, he stirred up a storm by previewing a snippet of a song with controversial lyrics, including, "How I’m antisemitic, I just f----- a Jewish b----." Notably, the rapper donned a KKK-inspired hood during part of the event, a move that triggered an immediate backlash, as per News Break.

@kanyewest



We love Ye, fuck what everybody’s hav’to say.

Been a fan since inception- that tyme Jay gave him the chain on stage and sh***t. pic.twitter.com/DdP5vQVdAF — NeoMohale™ (@NeoMohale11) December 14, 2023

Also Read: Fans Outraged as Kanye West Wears a Black KKK-Style Hood Near His Kids at 'Vultures' Party in Miami

Photos obtained captured West wearing a black hood with a pointed top and eye holes, leading to criticism and condemnation. The artist faced repercussions for his actions, including being dropped by major partners such as Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, over antisemitic comments made the previous year. Critics expressed their disdain, with one describing West's attire as resembling a Klan member, emphasizing the inappropriateness of his actions. The controversy escalated further as fans, including his daughter North, observed the unsettling events at the album launch party.

Kanye West sinks to new low, wears KKK-style black hood during Vultures livestream event https://t.co/PTurx35XXz pic.twitter.com/fM1Kf6RXLY — SOCIALITE LIFE (@socialitelife) December 14, 2023

Also Read: Kanye West and Bianca Censori End Up Having a 'Huge Fight' After Her Return From Australia

Despite the controversies, North stole the spotlight by debuting her verse on one of West's songs during the event. The rapper's oldest child with Kim Kardashian confidently rapped, "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me." Amidst the drama, fans eagerly anticipate West's new album, boasting a star-studded collaboration lineup, including Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, and Freddie Gibbs. The unauthorized use of the Backstreet Boys' Everybody adds an extra layer of intrigue to the album's release, as legal implications loom over the rapper's latest project.

More from Inquisitr

Bianca Censori's Parents 'Fear' For Her And Find Kanye West To Be "Slightly Disturbing"

Kanye West's Secret Project Finally Revealed, 'Been Discreetly Working On the Concept for Months'