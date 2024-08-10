Kanye West’s Former Chief of Staff Believes Ye’s Downward Spiral Linked to Alleged Use of ‘Nitrous’ Gas

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is no stranger to controversy, but recent allegations have taken his turbulent public life to a new level of concern. According to Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye’s former chief of staff, the rapper’s recent erratic behavior may be linked to a dangerous addiction to nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas.’ This shocking claim has surfaced amid a flurry of legal battles and personal strife, painting a troubling picture of the artist’s current state.

In a recent affidavit submitted to the California Dental Board, Yiannopoulos claimed that Ye’s dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, was supplying the rapper with nitrous oxide for personal use, a claim that Connelly has ferociously denied. Yiannopoulos claimed, “Employees at all levels of the company were worrying about Ye’s dependence on the gas and speaking openly about it. (Ye) talked about it non-stop in meetings…in and out of the inhaler mask on a near-constant basis.” According to Yiannopoulos, Connelly was paid a whopping $50,000 a month to provide the gas, which is typically used for medical purposes.

Eric wants to wash his hands of the tang of nitrous oxide. Before his time, he says! Not so fast. Eric was at the Laboy taping. Here he is, laughing about the “medical grade” canister the dentist dropped off and admitting Ye was high throughout. It’s all just a joke to him. pic.twitter.com/5wspWlV0Fv — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) August 7, 2024

As per Daily Beast, Yiannopoulos further alleged, “There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing. In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly.” Connelly has categorically denied these allegations as ‘ factually incorrect.’ Connelly’s spokesperson released a statement defending him and asserted, “Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit. Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

Kanye's former chief of staff alleges that his dentist supplies him with nitrous in a predatory manner, leading to an addiction that made him "no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing." pic.twitter.com/DYQcoHcpFv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 7, 2024

They further added, “Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients. Mr. Yiannopoulos, an admitted provocateur with a history of attention-seeking behavior, has fabricated a narrative that is both factually incorrect and maliciously intended to damage Dr. Connelly’s professional reputation. His allegations are completely unfounded and devoid of any credible evidence. As a licensed dental professional, Dr. Connelly adheres strictly to all ethical and legal standards, and any allegations to the contrary are baseless. Dr. Connelly remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to all his patients and will continue to do so despite these unfounded attacks on his character and professional conduct,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

These revelations come at a time when Ye is already embroiled in several legal battles. His lawyer recently sought to withdraw from several cases, including a $2 million dispute with The Gap, citing an inability to communicate with or receive payment from the rapper. Yiannopoulos, who resigned from his position at Yeezy earlier this year, has been vocal about his concerns for Ye. He claims, “I have no reason to believe they are not (still in contact)...Because Connelly’s the one who put that f--king stupid titanium thing in.”