Kanye West’s Abandoned Yeezy Headquarters Covered in Graffiti Hints at His Music Comeback

Kanye West, known for his evolving career and controversial persona, is currently facing challenges with his rented headquarters in West Hollywood. The rapper-fashion icon's building warehouse for fashion merchandise has turned into a graffiti zone that has become an eyesore for the local residents as the homeless tents are seeing a rise in the location, per The US Sun.

Despite Kanye's reputation for confidence, shaped by the influence of his late mother, Donda, recent events suggest a shift in his focus. Following his separation from Kim Kardashian, Kanye has spent significant time in hotels or a rented apartment, traversing various locations, including Italy and Saudi Arabia. While he initially pursued a fashion comeback, recent developments indicate a temporary departure from the fashion scene in favor of a renewed focus on music. Kanye's rented headquarters in West Hollywood, initially a project with ambitious plans, has encountered setbacks. The 7,400-square-foot showroom, located just doors away from an Adidas store on Melrose Avenue, has become a point of contention.

The HQ project, intended for construction and creative purposes, now stands largely unfinished, with little activity observed for weeks. Construction workers were previously spotted addressing the floors and working on wood elements. During West's prolonged stay in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, there has been a noticeable slowdown in the progress of his West Hollywood headquarters. The artist is set to release his new work with Ty Dolla $ign that also hints that his fashion enterprise might witness a setback.

While the rapper continues to rent the West Hollywood space, it remains underutilized. Some Yeezy employees occasionally use the site, but its primary function seems to have dwindled, leaving the interior filled with incomplete structures and debris. As dialogues develop surrounding Kanye's shifting career trajectory and the condition of his West Hollywood headquarters, fans and observers are keenly anticipating updates on the artist's upcoming endeavors.

Meanwhile, in a recent installment of The Kardashians, the focus shifted to a candid exchange between Kim and her sister Kourtney. While Kourtney stood for a nurturing stance, Kim leaned towards a more assertive, tough-love approach. The former power couple, Kim and Kanye West, share custody of their four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. However a few revelations didn't go down well with Kanye's wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye and Bianca are temporarily settled into a $20,000 per month West Hollywood apartment, marking the beginning of renovations on Kanye's impressive, 4,000 square foot Malibu beachfront house. Their union was formalized with a legal marriage in the same month, executed under a confidential marriage license, just a month after the finalization of Kanye's divorce from Kim. A source close to Censori revealed to Daily Mail that security measures have been in place since the couple left their Los Angeles apartment in September, even extending to their time in Florence, Italy.

