Kanye West to Trademark Bianca Censori's Birthday Phrase for These 'Bizarre' Goods and Services

Kanye West is a renowned rapper with many accolades to account for his talent and skill. Although he had a very cozy lifestyle, things dramatically shifted after his anti-semitic remarks led him to lose endorsements from top brands and major record labels causing him immense damage to his reputation. Moreover, it also affected his marriage with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian which fell through last year. However, he still found a happily ever after with his wife Bianca Censori just two months after his divorce in 2022. Despite the recent breakup rumors surrounding the couple, it appears that West is doing something oddly romantic.

The U.S. Sun noted the American Boy rapper’s recent action of reportedly filing a trademark application. West shared a rather cryptic yet loving phrase for Censori, which he wants to trademark as reported by The Daily Mail. Sources from the publication claim that he seriously wants to copyright: “I miss you when I wake up before you.” This is the very same caption in one of West’s Instagram posts for his wife’s birthday last week. Sources claim he has filed about nine separate trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office on January 11.

As mentioned earlier, West took to Instagram to share a picture of his blushing wife propped up on a couch, living her life. This begs the question: Why does the established rapper require such a heartfelt loving statement to be trademarked? The answer is quite simple. Reports suggest he wants to use the alleged slogan to launch an array of diverse products such as jewelry, clothes, gadgets, and more!

But, it also includes some possibly odd items on the list like “biological cloning, wireless receivers in the form of jewelry, exploration services in the field of the oil, gas, and mining industries, chemical research, meteorological research, map drawing, dress design, and lastly the oddest one out - an inflatable dummy with water-filled base.” West might just be onto something huge here. However, he’s refused to elaborate on these plans and why he specifically wants the phrase spoken to his wife embedded as a trademark.

Speaking to the publication, West’s attorney Gregory K. Nelson revealed that the same company that facilitated trademarking YEWS and YEEZY PODS - Ox Paha, Inc. Nelson claims that there are other endeavors West wants to add the phrase to like, “floating recreational lounge chairs, squeezable squeaking toys, e-furnishing designs, providing a social networking website in which a user could donate charitable gifts, horological, and chronometric instruments.”

While this is a new avenue for West, it will be a rather interesting time to watch him make it all happen. Nonetheless, the trademark application has been accepted, and a formal examiner is yet to be assigned. Moreover, West is still required to deliver practical examples and strong proof as to why the aforementioned phrase deserves protection.

