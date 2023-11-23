In a casual Instagram post, Kanye West, the famous rapper, was seen wearing a completely white outfit while having breakfast, and this snapshot sparked major buzz among the fans on the social media platform. What attracted the viewers' interest was the woman by his side, holding a baby while he flashed a smile. Well, this woman was not his wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, that wasn't the only thing that got fans all curious. They spotted something even more intriguing after taking a closer look: West's left hand, chilling over his right, was without his wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewgst)

Censori was not even present in the picture nor mentioned anywhere in the post. Also, get this: West dropped this surprising post while enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia with his daughter North West. Several media reports suggested that the pair's lightning-fast romance had hit a rough patch, and numerous rumors of them being on the verge of splitting up have also surfaced. It also seems like West is stirring up more than just music these days with these unexpected Insta posts, as things seemingly get more mysterious as time goes on.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA

The Aussie architect-turned-Yeezy executive had reportedly hit 'pause' on her time with the rapper. Censori's well-wishers, including friends and family, had her back, suggesting she take a break from West. This apparently happened because of his alleged controlling behavior with his new wife. According to a report by The Mirror, sources claimed Kanye had a grip on everything she did, including what she wore and what she ate.

💀 Bianca just fled Kanye’s controlling ass but yeah he’s a “hero” https://t.co/Lq8cMNV51r — 💧⭐️Eve Thee Crybaby⭐️💧 (@Gaba_Ghouls) November 16, 2023

The rapper and singer has been enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia for a good few weeks. Meanwhile, a report from The U.S. Sun says his wife, Censori, was back in Melbourne, Australia. It looks like she has opted for a break from West to chill with her family and tackle some relationship worries in her own way.

YOU GO BIANCA!!! Reclaim your life!!! You are worth it!!! Relish your family!!! I cannot stress this enough! Get some therapy and unball this craziness.



And fuck Kanye West for thinking he’s a master. Omg dude, you have kids! Your behavior affects them for their entire lives!… https://t.co/WmSBKRPySj — Bee Bear 🐝 🐻 🌕 (@BeeBearsWorld) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, people are still showing their concern about how quickly the pair's romance turned into a marriage. They tied the knot in December 2022, meaning they have yet to hit the one-year mark in their marriage, and their dating phase was really short, too. The couple flaunted their romance just a month after West sorted out his messy breakup with ex Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, after they exchanged vows, Censori's fashion vibe took a crazy turn, which left her family and friends puzzled and worried for her.

An insider familiar with the situation said, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision." They continued, "He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye."

Meanwhile, West recently dropped his latest track, Vultures, and some fans connected the dots, thinking it might spill the beans on him apparently cheating on Censori. Netizens were in full detective mode, decoding every line, hoping to find some hidden meaning.

