Kanye West Reveals His Newest Obsession to Construct His Own City in the Middle East Named YZY DROAM

Kanye West, known for his ambitious and larger-than-life ideas, has recently unveiled plans to construct a new city in the Middle East, named 'YZY DROAM.' The announcement attracted several reactions, with many questioning his credibility for making such bizarre announcements. YZY DROAM is envisaged to cover an astounding 100,000 acres, a scale that would dwarf many major city, including Paris, and occupy over half the size of New York City, as reported by MARCA.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

Also Read: Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion is Now a ‘Rotting Shelter’ on the Market for $53 Million

While West's announcement of building YZY DROAM city is undeniably grand, it is met with skepticism due to his history of incomplete projects and abandoned properties. This pattern and his tendency to announce albums that never materialize, such as the recent unfulfilled collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, have led to a sense of disappointment and doubt among fans about the actualization of this new endeavor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY

West's architectural aspirations are not new. In 2020, he announced plans for YZY CITY, an underground community in Wyoming designed for 200 people, focusing on self-sustainability. Contrasting sharply with the rapper's ambitious global projects are the images of his properties showing boarded-up windows and piling trash, casting a shadow on his grand plans. Further complicating matters, West has recently put his Malibu home on the market. The property, notably lacking windows and electricity, was left unfinished due to ongoing renovations, reportedly halted in the face of financial difficulties.

American rapper Kanye West is building his own city in the Middle East called YZY DROAM, and here’s all we know about his 'Yecosystem'.https://t.co/sg1GWZvDjo — Travel+Leisure India (@TNLIndia) December 22, 2023

Also Read: Rapper Kanye West Reportedly Left His $1.5 Million Church Property Abandoned and Filled with Trash

West's creative pursuits are not the only aspect of his life drawing attention. Recently, West has been at the center of controversy following remarks he made during a Vultures listening party in Las Vegas. As the world watches, the question remains, whether YZY DROAM materialize into the visionary project West imagines, or will it join the ranks of his other unfulfilled ambitions? Only time will tell if this latest endeavor will come to fruition or remain another chapter in the saga of West's ambitious but often unrealized plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by smokinaftereat (@smoklnaftereats)

Also Read: North West Referred to as the ‘Female Version’ of Kanye West, as She Sings at Dad’s Album Launch

The scale of the renovation is noteworthy; every window and electrical component has been removed, transforming the once beautiful beachfront residence into an abandoned structure. Notably, the mansion not only lost its original allure but is also embroiled in a civil lawsuit. West's former project manager, overseeing the renovation, has alleged labor law violations, improper wages, and wrongful termination for refusing unsafe requests, as reported by Fortune.

Kanye West's latest craze: building his own city in the Middle East



Kanye West is reportedly embarking on a monumental venture to build his own city in the Middle East, named YZY DROAM. pic.twitter.com/852wDUZ79z — TheTWAAUPDATE🔌 (@TheTWAAPR) December 22, 2023

Despite the controversy surrounding the property, Jason Oppenheim, a star from Selling Sunset and the realtor responsible for selling the mansion, appears undeterred. Speaking with TMZ, Oppenheim revealed, "The home is right in the heart of Malibu and directly on the water," he said confidently. The former project manager, Tony Saxon, disclosed that West's plans were far from ordinary, featuring the construction of a bomb shelter in the basement alongside other atypical alterations. These modifications extended well beyond the mere removal of windows and electricity, including the dismantling of stairs, ramps, and plumbing infrastructure.

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West Accused of Using This Outrageous Product to 'Take Advantage of People’s Gullibility'

Fans Concerned for Kim Kardashian as Kanye West Reveals Disturbing Details About North in New Rant