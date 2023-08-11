Kanye West is Ready For A 'Comeback' In The Fashion World With New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is considering a comeback to the fashion industry, collaborating on designs alongside his new wife, Bianca Censori, new reports suggest. The artist, aged 46, has not dropped an album since 'Donda' in 2021. However, Kanye has found fresh inspiration from his partner Bianca Censori, leading him to approach his prospects in the fashion industry with a renewed sense of positivity. As per a source speaking to Us Weekly, the 46-year-old rapper has recently directed his attention towards revitalizing both his music and fashion design pursuits.

“They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired, He says he’s designing, writing music, and being inspired," a source revealed to US Weekly Tuesday. According to an insider, the designer of Yeezy has innovative ideas to revolutionize the fashion industry. “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting, Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.” the source further said. They proceeded to praise Censori as the precise element that was missing in Kanye's life, and sources indicate that the musician is eagerly anticipating a lifelong companionship with her.

At one point, West held significant influence in the fashion realm, attributed to his associations and joint ventures with renowned names such as Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap. However, in the previous year, he faced a dramatic downfall due to a series of offensive comments with antisemitic undertones. This led to brands severing their connections with him, causing his popularity to plummet to unprecedented depths.

As for the couple's love life, him and Bianca, their marriage of seven months reportedly continues to thrive.“Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection, they are having a blast traveling right now," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. During their recent excursion to Florence, Italy, West, and Censori have been observed flaunting a range of unconventional attires over the past week. On Monday, the "Heartless" vocalist was noticed changing his shirt outdoors and persisting in his recent habit of strolling without shoes. Meanwhile, his partner, referred to as his "wife," chose to wear another transparent outfit, showcasing her curves, as reported by Page Six.

Apart from garnering attention with their unique fashion choices, the duo has been generating excitement through their public displays of affection. In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, they were captured getting close during a dinner, energetically dancing to the tune of the song "I Gotta Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas.

In January, speculations about their romantic involvement began to circulate, just two months following West's completion of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian, aged 42, who are parents to daughters North (9) and Chicago (5), as well as sons Saint (7) and Psalm (4), were engaged in a protracted legal dispute after ending their six-year marital relationship.

